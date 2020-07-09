Free Crash Course for JEE and NEET 2020 by IIT and AIIMS Top Rankers

Left Menu
New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, on Thursday launched a free online crash course to help students give the final touch to their preparations for JEE and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:18 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, on Thursday launched a free online crash course to help students give the final touch to their preparations for JEE and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 lockdown. The classes will be taken by IIT-JEE and AIIMS top rankers for 40 days commencing from July 15. Stating that the free programme made available to 100 students per subject who are registered for JEE and NEET - 2020, the release said, registered students will be provided with a user ID and password to access the live classes. The registration for this has already started from today morning. Students can visit www.edvizo.com/cc and register themselves to grab the opportunity to learn from the toppers.

In view of the current situation across the nation due to COVID-19 lockdown, they are taking cognisance of the situation and have decided to reach out to the student community eyeing on successfully cracking competitive exams for career progress through this online crash course programme. The initiative will help young students who are at the crucial juncture of their lives - in Class 12, at the time when regular classes and coaching initiatives which usually cater to these aspirations being put off due to the lockdown, it added.

This will help mitigate the impact that institute closures may have on students’ learning process. This will also ensure that students can study from the safety of their own homes and there is a continuity in their study schedule at the last moment. Additionally, to supplement their learning & get them exam-ready, the students will also have access to an Online Test Series and other required course material for studying, all free-of-cost. The Online Test Series is specially designed to give the students a real experience of the exam. As a special initiative to help all JEE and NEET aspirants, access to online lectures by top tutors of India shall be provided.

The students will get 125 hours of training, spanning all the four key subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Students will be provided with recordings of all classes for better revision. In the beginning of May, the team had initiated a 30-days free doubt clearing program where more than 5200 students had cleared their doubts.

For any queries, students can call on their toll-free number: 1800-212-7144. PWR PWR.

