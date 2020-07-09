Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Thursday announced resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yatin Malhotra and appointment of Aditya Jain as his replacement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:31 IST
Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Thursday announced resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yatin Malhotra and appointment of Aditya Jain as his replacement. "The Board of Directors at their meeting held today accepted the resignation of Yatin Malhotra from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company effective 31 August, 2020," Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

The board also approved the appointment of Aditya Jain as CFO of the company with effect from September 1, 2020. Jain joined Whirlpool in 2011.

The company did not disclose the reason for Malhotra's resignation..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran

Irans total number of coronavirus cases has reached 250,458 and a record 221 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 12,305, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.Iran, the Middle East country har...

Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% - govt economic advisors

Vietnams economic growth is seen slowing down to 3-4 this year from an expansion of 7.02 last year due to wider impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of government economic advisors said on Thursday. Inflation will be kept below 4 th...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a...

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020