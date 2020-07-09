Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores

John Lewis said the closures will include two major outlets in Birmingham and Watford as it would continue to invest heavily in e-commerce, with online sales looking set to represent around 60 to 70% of total sales this year and next, compared with 40% prior to the COVID-19 crisis. UK retailers have been hammered by the lockdown and data shows that shoppers remain wary of entering stores even as the restrictions ease, with footfall down 50% year on year during the third week of reopening in England and Northern Ireland, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:10 IST
Another 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British department store chain John Lewis said on Thursday it would close eight stores, putting around 1,300 jobs at risk in another blow to the UK retail sector after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift to online shopping.

John Lewis, considered middle England's favourite department store, follows menswear shop TM Lewin, department store Harrods, sandwich chains Upper Crust and Pret A Manger and fast-food outlet Burger King among other UK brands to have warned in the last two weeks of job cuts running into the thousands. John Lewis said the closures will include two major outlets in Birmingham and Watford as it would continue to invest heavily in e-commerce, with online sales looking set to represent around 60 to 70% of total sales this year and next, compared with 40% prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

UK retailers have been hammered by the lockdown and data shows that shoppers remain wary of entering stores even as the restrictions ease, with footfall down 50% year on year during the third week of reopening in England and Northern Ireland, according to the British Retail Consortium. The coronavirus pandemic has heaped additional problems onto many retailers who were already struggling due to tight margins, competition from online-only stores and the cost of business rate taxes.

John Lewis said the eight department stores had already struggled financially prior to the lockdown. "We believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meet the needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop," said Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

"Redundancies are always an absolute last resort and we will do everything we can to keep as many Partners as possible within our business," she said, with one option moving some staff to its Waitrose supermarket or online operations. The other stores to close include two small hubs at Heathrow Airport and London's St Pancras railway station, and four At Home shops.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's TCS Q1 profit falls 14%, misses estimates on virus hit

Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS reported a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced its clients to cut spending on IT services. TCS said net profit for the three m...

Rishi Sunak warns of significant recession and jobs crunch in UK

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reiterated his previous warnings that he would not be able to save every job and that the UK was headed towards a significant recession hit by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. A day after he t...

GTB Hospital infrastructure overhaul: More ICU beds, TV sets, tablets for patients

Undergoing an infrastructure overhaul in view of the rising coronavirus&#160;cases in the city, the Delhi government-run Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital is aiming to increase the number of ICU beds to 500 over the next two weeks, an official sai...

ViacomCBS signs 4-year deal to stream UEFA Champions League matches

ViacomCBS Inc said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with European soccers governing body UEFA to live-stream Champions League matches on CBS All Access in the United States, starting this season through 2024. The two parties had earli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020