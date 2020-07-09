Spinny registers 80 pc rise in used car sales to 2,700 units in Jan-Jun: Co

Left Menu
The company, which had sold over 1,500 cars in the January-June period of 2019, has also seen "considerable growth" in queries from prospective women buyers in the past one month, it said. Founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahuar, Spinny is a tech-enabled pre-owned car platform.

Online used car retailing platform Spinny on Thursday said it has registered a sales growth of 80 per cent to around 2,700 cars in the first half of this year, despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown that stalled all business and economic activities. The company, which had sold over 1,500 cars in the January-June period of 2019, has also seen "considerable growth" in queries from prospective women buyers in the past one month, it said.

Founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahuar, Spinny is a tech-enabled pre-owned car platform. Its online-to-offline (O2O) model allows customers to discover cars online on Spinny's website and make the final purchase offline at a Spinny Car Hub. Currently, it has operations in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, with 10 car hubs.

"Despite lockdown due to COVID-19, Spinny managed to sell over 2,700 cars through its platform, which is 80 per cent higher sales compared to the same period last year when we retailed over 1,500 cars," Spinny said. The demand for types of cars during this period has been more or less similar to the pre-COVID-19 days, with the maximum consumer interest coming in for the cars falling in the Rs 3-6 lakh price range, it added.

The company said it has observed a "considerable" growth in queries from potential women buyers in the past 30 days and attributed the trend to used cars now being "a need" for every urban household. "There has been an increase of 400 per cent in queries and home test drive requests, among others, from women," it said.

Last year, Spinny sold over 5,000 cars and more than 10 per cent of the car buyers were women, while this year till June, as much as 17 per cent of the car buyers at our platform were women, the company said. We are seeing the number of women car buyers at our platform increasing each year and we expect their share to go up to 15 per cent by the end of this year, Spinny added.

