Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil OKs agrochemicals with weed killer dicamba, banned in the U.S.

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture approved several agriculture products that use the chemical dicamba, a weed killer whose use has been blocked by a court in the United States, according to a notice in the government gazette on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 02:12 IST
Brazil OKs agrochemicals with weed killer dicamba, banned in the U.S.

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture approved several agriculture products that use the chemical dicamba, a weed killer whose use has been blocked by a court in the United States, according to a notice in the government gazette on Thursday. The ministry approved the registry for six dicamba products from Bayer's Monsanto and several smaller Brazilian companies, according to the notice.

The U.S. court blocked dicamba's use in June, saying that risks associated with the herbicide were understated. Dicamba, sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton, is known to drift away and damage nearby crops that are not resistant.

The six dicamba products registered in Brazil were classified as "very dangerous to the environment," the gazette said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Study, ancient contact between Polynesian and South American; Scientists seek power from darkness and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South American peoplesNew genetic research shows that there was mingling between ancient native peoples from Polynesia and South Americ...

Report: Jaguars sign second-round pick Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault to his rookie contract, ESPNs Field Yates reported Thursday. The Jaguars selected the Colorado wideout in the second round 42nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.Shenault, 21, ...

Coronavirus records in Florida, Texas and California erode hopes of economic revival

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases and deaths in several U.S. states are dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as data shows shoppers staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most. In Arizona, Texas, Florida, G...

Greece passes law regulating demonstrations, thousands march in Athens

Greeces parliament approved a bill on Thursday regulating street demonstrations as thousands marched through central Athens to denounce the new law.The law was introduced by Greeces conservative government in an attempt to regulate demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020