Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 set for weekly declines as virus fears weigh

"Traders are wasting little time hitting the sell button as the sum of the second wave fears is starting to seep in," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at Axicorp. A stimulus-led rally in UK stock markets has slowed this month with economic data still signalling only a tentative revival in business activity following the easing of a coronavirus-led lockdown.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:28 IST
FTSE 100 set for weekly declines as virus fears weigh
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and was headed for weekly losses as the relentless surge in global coronavirus cases dulled optimism around a nascent economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc tracking a slide in oil prices on worries that the surge in infections would spark new lockdowns, denting fuel demand.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat. Energy, personal goods and aero stocks were among the biggest decliners on the day. "Traders are wasting little time hitting the sell button as the sum of the second wave fears is starting to seep in," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at Axicorp.

A stimulus-led rally in UK stock markets has slowed this month with economic data still signalling only a tentative revival in business activity following the easing of a coronavirus-led lockdown. Data on Friday showed British shoppers returned to the high street in June, but overall numbers were much lower than normal for the time of year.

Europe's volatility index climbed to its highest in more than a week, but analysts said aggressive global stimulus since April would help limit declines in financial markets. "I don't think volatility is going to run too far given the central bank backstops keeping several buy programs in play," Innes said.

"But one thing that does concern me is the summer month vicious circle of low market price-based liquidity and moves that tend to get magnified or blown out of proportion." Brexit concerns are also simmering, with the European Union's chief negotiator saying on Thursday "significant divergences" persisted in talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021.

In thin company news, engineering firm Senior Plc was down 2.8% after saying it laid off another 12% of its staff and forecast a drop of about 30% in revenue for the first half of the year.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose a smaller 2021-27 EU budget than previously envisaged, officials said on Friday, in a bid to make the blocs mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. The upcoming second-quarter ...

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam death toll climbs to 32 State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....

Letter appeals Allahabad HC to take suo motu cognizance of Amar Dubey encounter case

Allahabad High Court Bar Association general secretary Prabha Shankar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the encounter of Amar Dubey, an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey. Mishra, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020