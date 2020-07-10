Left Menu
Development News Edition

T-Hub partners with MeitY, Digital India for helping hardware startups

T-Hub, an initiative by the Telangana government for startups, on Friday said it has joined hands with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India for helping hardware and IoT startups across the country. T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up program for hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) startups across India, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:59 IST
T-Hub partners with MeitY, Digital India for helping hardware startups

T-Hub, an initiative by the Telangana government for startups, on Friday said it has joined hands with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India for helping hardware and IoT startups across the country. T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up program for hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) startups across India, a statement said. The aim is to help provide scale up opportunities to the startups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access, it added. About 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted. The call for application for the program will commence in July 2020, and startups will be shortlisted after an extensive screening process, it added. "India has already developed a reputation for its expertise in the software technology space. We are beginning to see startups emerging in the hardware space that are solving important problems. "Schemes such as FAME II and Manufacturing-Hub plans by the Indian government has already laid a strong foundation," Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and chief innovation officer of the state of Telangana, said. He added to further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT startups in India, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so that innovative startups can scale-up strategically. "T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors and specialised mentors," he said. The batch of startups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub. During the program, startups will get exposure to design/enhance their hardware, the statement said. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies and fund raising, amongst others. As part of the program, the shortlisted startups will also receive equity-free grants, it added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-'Epic failure': U.S. election officials warn of November chaos due to budget crunch

A Michigan town wants machines to speed up counting of absentee ballots. In Ohio, officials want to equip polling places so voters and poll workers feel safe from the coronavirus. Georgia officials, rattled by a chaotic election last month,...

Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border

Four alleged Maoists were killed early on Friday by security personnel in Bihars West Champaran district, close to the India-Nepal border, in an operation that also led to the recovery of sophisticated weapons from a hideout, a top official...

AIADMK MLAs protest Pondy govt's handling of COVID-19 situation

Opposition AIADMK MLAs staged a sit in protest on Friday outside the Puducherry Assembly here against the alleged failure of the Congress government in extending relief to families hit by COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The legislators cam...

Facing crises and falling polls, Trump to hold rally in battleground New Hampshire

Faced with sliding poll numbers and multiple national crises, President Donald Trump is set to hold his latest rally on Saturday in New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and hopes to flip this year.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020