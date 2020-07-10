Left Menu
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Nexteer Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March, but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the first time Nexteer has received the Supplier of the Year award. Nexteer was previously recognized with GM's Innovation Award in 2017 for High Availability Electric Power Steering System (EPS). "Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. "Nexteer is honored to be recognized for the value we bring to GM as a Supplier of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership together," said Tao Liu, President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "Our team around the world works hard every day to provide our customers, like GM, with superior customer service and collaboration, innovative solutions for advanced safety and performance and high-quality steering and driveline systems." ABOUT NEXTEER Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com ABOUT GENERAL MOTORS General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com. PWR PWR

