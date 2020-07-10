Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank reduces MCLR by 20 bps across tenors

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points across tenors. Another public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced to reduce its MCLR by five basis points across tenors from July 12. The one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.60 per cent from 7.65 per cent earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:04 IST
Union Bank reduces MCLR by 20 bps across tenors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points across tenors. The new rates are applicable from July 11.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.60 per cent earlier, the bank said in a release. The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.10 per cent and 7.25 per cent, respectively.

This is the thirteenth consecutive rate cut by the lender since July last year. Another public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced to reduce its MCLR by five basis points across tenors from July 12.

The one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.60 per cent from 7.65 per cent earlier. The six-month MCLR has been cut to 7.45 per cent from 7.50 per cent, the bank said. The country's largest lender State Bank of India has also reduced its MCLR by 5-10 basis points (bps) for shorter tenors, effective Friday. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has cut its MCLR by up to 25 bps across tenors.

Earlier this week, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) also reduced their MCLRs by 10 bps and 20 bps, respectively, across all tenors..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Australia's CEO steps down

Adani Australias Chief Executive Officer Lucas Dow has stepped down from his post, the company said. In a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday, it said that Dow will continue with the company in a non-executive role.It said that Dow w...

Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.The company said the finding requires con...

WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into virus origin

An advance team from the World Health Organization WHO has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus which sparked the global pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday. The virus is believed to have ...

Dutch government to file suit against Russia over downing of MH17

The Dutch government on Friday said it would file a suit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights over the downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago. The Netherlands, home to roughly t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020