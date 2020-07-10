Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt on track to doubling farmers' income by 2024: Agri Min official

The government is on track to achieving the target of doubling farmers' income by 2024 and recent farm reforms, including setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infra fund, are steps in that direction, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:32 IST
Govt on track to doubling farmers' income by 2024: Agri Min official

The government is on track to achieving the target of doubling farmers' income by 2024 and recent farm reforms, including setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infra fund, are steps in that direction, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Friday.       The recent reforms, including three ordinances to provide barrier-free trading platforms to farmers, are aimed at addressing the post-production challenges and ensuring better returns to farmers, said Ashok Dalwai, CEO of the National Rainfed Area Authority under the agriculture ministry. Dalwai, also the chairman of the Committee on Doubling Farmers' Income (DFI), was speaking at a webinar organised by the India Pulses And Grains Association (IPGA). To a query on whether the government will achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2024, Dalwai said, "We are 100 per cent sure that we are in the right direction and on the right track. Certainly, you will see an increase in the farmers' income along with more robust agricultural growth." Dalwai said the government's price support scheme alone cannot give incentive to farmers. The post-production reforms intend to give incentives to producers so that they are able to generate higher incomes by getting better remunerative prices, and simultaneously adopt new technology and management practices for higher productivity, he said.       He also said the rate of gross capital formation is directly related to the income growth. "Looking at the way the government has positively responded and made a huge investment promise now, we are on track," he added.     On agri-reforms announced amid the COVID-19 crisis, Dalwai said the three ordinances constitute the continuous effort of the government towards liberalisation of the agriculture sector.       "The first seed of farm sector liberation was sown in 2003. Unfortunately, notwithstanding 17 years, the journey of reforms has not been steady. In the last four years, what the government has tried to do is to put reforms on a more robust track," he said.     Post-production has been a major challenge in this country. In 1965, the government had initiated the Green Revolution for achieving higher farm productivity and meeting food security. Now, the country is in surplus, he said. To effect necessary changes in the post-production segment, the reforms being undertaken now are similar to those in 1965, he emphasised. "Many compare with 1991 momentum, but I would like to say this is more 1965 momentum. The 1965 reform was related to production, this is related to post-production," he noted. Stressing on the importance of the farm sector, he said in the 21st century it can can be the basis of a "circular economy", where agri produce can feed not just humans and animals, but also provide raw material to industries. The Dalwai committee, constituted in April 2016, has recommended several measures to achieve the target to double farmers' income by 2022. The government, however, shifted the deadline to 2024 earlier this year in a booklet titled 'Transforming India'.       On the recent amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry Nidhi Khare said the country has lived with this act and regulations for 65 years. The ordinance has been published and very soon the bill will also come, she said.       "It is going to be our first season to basically see how markets behave and whether we are able to bring positivity into the investors, bring permanent institutions which are required for food processing and ensure farmers actually derive their fair price," she added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech coronavirus cases top 13,000 after recent uptick

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic has climbed to more than 13,000, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, after a recent uptick in infections in local outbreaks in the central European country.The country of 10.7 million...

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally reconverted Istanbuls sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque and declared it open to Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had turned it int...

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in "fitting end" to marriage, Depp tells court

Movie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a fitting end to the relationship.Giving evidence over four days in his libel action agai...

U.S. files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.The indictment was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020