Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upbeat economic data helps European shares snap 3-day losing run

Breaking a three-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.9%, with Italian shares leading with a 1.3% jump. Milan stocks were boosted by Italy reporting a rise in production of 42.1% in May from the month before, almost double of what economists were predicting, with the economy minister forecasting further gains in June and July.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:54 IST
Upbeat economic data helps European shares snap 3-day losing run

European shares rose on Friday after upbeat industrial output data from Italy and France raised hopes of an economic recovery, even as a spike in coronavirus cases around the world kept gains in check. Breaking a three-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.9%, with Italian shares leading with a 1.3% jump.

Milan stocks were boosted by Italy reporting a rise in production of 42.1% in May from the month before, almost double of what economists were predicting, with the economy minister forecasting further gains in June and July. "The last batch of hard data is somewhat comforting," said Paolo Pizzoli, senior economist, EMU, Italy, Greece at ING.

"Both production and retail sales data for May have shown that reopening after the strict lockdown was quick. This should, in principle, reduce the risk of an extreme GDP contraction in the second quarter." However, he warned that as most of the reopening in the manufacturing domain was completed in May, June data will have limited room for a rise in production.

France's CAC 40 rose for the first time in four sessions, as production at French factories, mines and water-treatment plants jumped an unprecedented 19.6% in May. The STOXX 600 rose just 0.4% this week weighed by fears of more business shutdowns, particularly in the United States, as the country registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row on Thursday.

Investors are awaiting the second-quarter earnings season next week to gauge the economic damage wreaked by the crisis. Analysts are expecting a 53.9% fall in profit for STOXX 600-listed companies. Focus is also on a European Central Bank meeting and a European Union summit next week, with hopes running high that a 750 billion euro ($851.70 billion) coronavirus recovery fund will be approved by the member states.

Banks, auto stocks and food & beverage companies were among the biggest gainers on the day. Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 6.4% after it said its expects a smaller-than-forecast drop in first-half profit as its main China market had rebounded strongly during the second quarter.

The healthcare index declined as GlaxoSmithKline lost 1.1% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was unclear whether the benefits of GSK's experimental treatment for multiple myeloma outweigh the risks ahead of a review of a side-effect which affects the eyes.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Fed policymakers worry growth plateauing, pledge more support

A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. cent...

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...

Govt launches scheme to boost fish output, to spend Rs 20,050 crore in 5 years: Giriraj Singh

The government has launched a new scheme with an outlay of Rs 20,050 crore over the next five years to boost fish production and will set up fish cryobanks across the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday. Minister for Fisher...

Public transport service almost unaffected in Kolkata amid lockdown in containment zones

Public transport service in the city was largely unaffected on Friday with the main thoroughfares remaining open, even as containment zones were put under strict lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, police said here. The number of priv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020