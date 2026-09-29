EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo Sign €300 Million Deal to Expand Affordable Housing in Italy

Finding an affordable place to live is a growing concern for students and households in Italy, particularly in areas where population demand and university enrolment put pressure on available accommodation. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Intesa Sanpaolo, through its IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, have signed a €300 million agreement to support the construction of new student residences and affordable homes. The funding will support investment programmes led by public and private operators, with the combined financing expected to unlock approximately €600 million in total investment.

More homes for students and households under pressure

The agreement responds to demand for housing that people can afford, with support directed towards projects that expand the supply of student accommodation and affordable homes. Areas facing greater demographic and university pressure are a particular concern, as competition for available properties can make finding suitable accommodation more difficult for students and vulnerable households. By financing new construction, the initiative addresses the need for additional housing in communities where existing supply is under strain.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti described the agreement as part of the bank's commitment to social, affordable and student housing in Italy, connecting access to a home with stronger communities and the country's future. She pointed to growing housing demand across Europe and the need to increase affordable options for students and the most vulnerable groups. The operation sits within the EIB Group's broader strategy of backing investments with a strong social impact and supporting sustainable, high-quality housing.

How €300 million could unlock twice as much investment

Under the agreement, EIB lending can cover up to 50 per cent of the total cost of each eligible project, with the balance coming from other funding sources and the project promoters' own resources. This financing structure is expected to activate approximately €600 million in investment, extending the reach of the initial €300 million agreement. The money will support qualifying construction programmes promoted by both public and private operators, bringing different sources of capital into the development of affordable housing and student residences.

Intesa Sanpaolo will serve as the financial intermediary, making the EIB funds available through dedicated financing operations for projects that satisfy European legislative requirements and the bank's own eligibility criteria. Mauro Micillo, Chief of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division, linked access to housing and sustainable housing services with reducing the pressures affecting families, young people and students. He said the partnership would expand support for projects that combine financial sustainability with social value, contributing to inclusion, mobility and local development.

Building on wider commitments to accessible housing

The agreement adds to a substantial European housing portfolio: over the past five years, the EIB Group has allocated more than €18 billion to social and affordable housing across Europe, contributing to the construction of over 84,000 new homes and the refurbishment of 580,000 existing properties. Those investments reflect an approach that includes increasing housing supply and improving the homes already available, with the Italian operation focused on financing new affordable homes and student accommodation.

For Intesa Sanpaolo, the partnership forms part of its commitment to initiatives that deliver economic and social benefits, a direction reinforced in its 2026–2029 Business Plan. That plan supports broader access to finance through social lending, credit for third-sector organizations, funding for affordable housing and essential infrastructure, and lending to vulnerable people. The agreement turns that commitment into a financing channel for housing projects responding to the needs of students, families and communities across Italy.