Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rossari First IPO to do Virtual Roadshow

With a host of companies planning capital raises to bolster their reserves, and specifically Banks and NBFCs looking to increase their Capital Adequacy, virtual investor conferences and meetings are now the norm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 11:00 IST
Rossari First IPO to do Virtual Roadshow

Companies adopt Virtual Roadshows for Capital Raise MUMBAI, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossari Biotech Ltd, which is doing a capital raise of Rs. 500 Crores is the first company to have a virtual press conference followed by an analysts & brokers Conference for announcing its IPO which opens for subscription on Monday, July 13, 2020. The virtual conference had over 1,000 registrations and was simultaneously broadcasted for investors. This is the first IPO to hit the Indian capital markets after a hiatus of four months. Activity in the capital markets came to a grinding halt during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market volatility in the first quarter of the current fiscal also led to a host of companies postponing their capital raising programs. SEBI has extended its approvals of offer documents by a period of six months to accommodate companies who had already had their documents cleared. With the current restrictions due to rising cases of the Coronavirus, the lockdown of certain areas and containment zones, non-operation of public transport and travel restrictions, social distancing norms, virtual roadshows for capital raising is becoming the standard operating process. With a host of companies planning capital raises to bolster their reserves, and specifically Banks and NBFCs looking to increase their Capital Adequacy, virtual investor conferences and meetings are now the norm. The successful roadshows of Rossari Biotech Ltd., held in association with the BRLMs Axis Capital & ICICI Securities and its PR partner Concept Communication is an affirmation of the new way in which companies going public will manage their roadshows obliviating the need to travel extensively to meet investors both domestic and internationally.

"The Rossari webinar press meet was a unique experience - such an effective way to communicate the story to the media from the confines of your home/office and get access to the entire domestic and even international media audience. I think this will soon become the new norm in future- when we use technology to just enhance efficiency of every activity," said Salil Pitale, Axis Bank, Jt MD and Co CEO. According to Vivek Suchanti, CMD, Concept Communication "With changing patterns in both direct communication and media consumption habits of the TG, the outreach strategy needs to adapt quickly to deliver a clear and concise communication with maximum impact at a minimum cost." While appreciating Concept's initiative, Sunil Chari, Co-founder of Rossari Biotech, said, "Virtual IPO Roadshows will become the new post crisis standard, we are happy Rossari has been a first mover in this, the same reflects in our business activities too. From meeting Institutions to addressing media, analysts and brokers we have tactfully managed all this without the cumbersome travel schedules generally faced in done traditionally. The process and approach is the same, it's just that everything is digitally controlled and communicated." About Rossari Biotech Limited Founded in 2009, Rossari Biotech Limited is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing companies in India based on sales for Fiscal 2019 (Source: F&S Report), providing customized solutions to specific industrial and production requirements of its customers primarily in the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries through their diversified product portfolio comprising home, personal care and performance chemicals; textile specialty chemicals; and animal health and nutrition products.

The Company operates in India as well as in 17 foreign countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh and Mauritius. According to the F&S Report, as on September 30, 2019, Rossari Biotech Limited is the largest manufacturer of textile specialty chemicals in India providing textile specialty chemicals in a sustainable, eco-friendly yet competitive manner. As a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, the Company focuses on functionality and application of their products which form a key ingredient to its customers' manufacturing and industrial processes. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for bodyFormer Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on T...

Entertainment News Roundup: Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens; ‘The Ultimate Hold’: Why Disney has investors stuck in place and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in fitting end to marriage, Depp tells courtMovie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her fr...

Jammu-Srinagar widening project likely to be completed by end of next year

The widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, would be completed within one-and-a-half years, a senior government official has said. Finance Commissioner, Reve...

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets: RBI Governor.

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets RBI Governor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020