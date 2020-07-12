Left Menu
Development News Edition

ReNew Power gives up to 12 pc pay hike to employees

With many sectors of the economy slowly recovering, I expect the Indian economy to be back on the growth path soon," Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power told PTI. ReNew Power, India's leading renewable energy company, has given out salary increments to its over 1,100 employees across locations despite the prevailing economic slowdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:54 IST
ReNew Power gives up to 12 pc pay hike to employees
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ReNew_Power)

ReNew Power has given up to 12 percent salary hikes and bonuses to all its employees amid COVID-19-induced lockdown, probably making an exception among its peers. Some clean energy firms in the private sector have given hikes to employees but that is not across the board and is very nominal for lower-income categories (like below Rs 10 lakh per annum), as per industry sources.

"2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. ReNew Power also had its fair share of challenges but ReNewers have faced adversity with determination and have ensured the continuation of operations. "In these difficult times, we consciously decided to go ahead with salary hikes and bonuses to ensure our employees do not face any hardship on this front. With many sectors of the economy slowly recovering, I expect the Indian economy to be back on the growth path soon," Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power told PTI.

ReNew Power, India's leading renewable energy company, has given out salary increments to its over 1,100 employees across locations despite the prevailing economic slowdown. The average increments given in the company range from 5 to 12 percent, Sinha said.

Apart from salary hikes, the annual performance-linked bonus has also been paid out by ReNew to its employees. The company has also gone ahead with promotions for its executives, effective April 2020.

ReNew Power announced that it will honor all the placement offers made at various academic institutions earlier in the year and also continue with new recruitment in various verticals as per its hiring plans. Additionally not only is the company planning to protect the jobs of its existing employees but is in fact looking to augment its employee strength by 10 percent in the current year and will utilize digital onboarding tools to induct employees in the view of various lockdown related restrictions.

ReNew power's announcement to hike salaries and continue recruitment came at a time when many sectors of the economy are seeing job losses and pay cuts due to the impact of the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic. ReNew Power maintained its operations to supply power through its various sites during the lockdown.

During the last couple of months, ReNew has bid and won a historic tender to supply 400 MW of energy Round-The-Clock, using only renewables. It also recently bagged another bid for 400 MW in SECI's ISTS auction (Solar Energy Corporation of India Inter state transmission system). It has recently announced the acquisition of Climate Connect, an Artificial intelligence and machine learning company.

The Climate Connect acquisition expands the portfolio of services, it can provide. As the Indian economy gets back on track, ReNew is ramping up construction activity at its under-construction project sites, which will further provide employment to skilled laborers.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 key accused in gold smuggling case brought to Kerala

The two key accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were brought to the state on Sunday, a day after being taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru, as Congress workers staged protests against them at...

Singapore recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases

Singapores COVID-19 cases reached 45,961 on Sunday after 178 new infections, comprising mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, were detected, according to the health ministry. Among the new infections, 177 are migrant workers living ...

Policybazaar looks to return to profitability this fiscal

Insurance aggregator Policybazaar expects to return to profitability this fiscal on the back of a surge in demand for insurance products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth over the last year is between 70 per cent and 100 per cent dependi...

16 at Raj Bhavan test positive; Guv says not in self-isolation

Sixteen personnel at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied reports that he is in self-isolation, a Raj Bhavan official said.I am p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020