Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank trains low-income women entrepreneurs, gives them order to make 70k face masks

The bank has partnered with the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) managed women SHG Anandadhara. "These activities hugely helped the women beneficiaries gain meaningful work and provided the much needed economic support that helped hike their overall family's income, especially during the lockdown phase of COVID-19," Gandhi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:31 IST
RBL Bank trains low-income women entrepreneurs, gives them order to make 70k face masks

Private lender RBL Bank on Sunday said it has repurposed one of its CSR programmes to train aspiring low-income women entrepreneurs from Maharashtra and West Bengal to manufacture 70,000 face masks. The order will provide them a meaningful work and much needed economic support to their families during COVID-19 crisis.

Among other initiatives being undertaken as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the bank provided food relief to 1,500 underprivileged families in Mumbai, medical devices to an hospital, laptops and tablets to school children of low income families for e-learning, besides supporting migrant labourers, the bank said. "During this COVID-19 pandemic, we have repurposed our CSR programmes to meet the current needs, be in education area, sustainable livelihood or women empowerment," RBL Bank Human Resources, CSR and Internal Branding Head Shanta Vallury Gandhi told PTI in an interview.

For instance, the bank enabled repurposing of a CSR programme managed by the NGO Natarajan Education Society (NES) in Pune (Maharashtra), that gave astounding results, she said. NES trains women on tailoring and fashion designing to help them set up small business and self-help groups. But the bank gave an opportunity to these women to manufacture three ply cloth masks for distribution to front-line workers, business correspondents and branch staff and customers.

"In a short duration of over two months, these women beneficiaries manufactured 60,000 masks distributed across the four zones in India," Gandhi said. The women beneficiaries and NES in a short duration transited from classroom training to completely virtual environment in order to learn making high quality masks.

Similarly in West Bengal, women Self Help Group (SHG) called Anandadhara manufactured 10,000 masks which were distributed locally in the east and north eastern states. The bank has partnered with the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) managed women SHG Anandadhara.

"These activities hugely helped the women beneficiaries gain meaningful work and provided the much needed economic support that helped hike their overall family's income, especially during the lockdown phase of COVID-19," Gandhi said. Sharing about its initiative to support migrant workers, the RBL Bank official said it already had partnership with an NGO Aajeevika Bureau (AB) which was working closely with migrant communities in South Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

But the support efforts were strengthened when a sudden lockdown was announced in March-end to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the official added. Gandhi said employees contributed towards the cause by donating a portion from their salaries, especially during the lockdown period.

"All the funds were diverted towards Aajeevika Bureau's work in running an emergency helpline (Labor Line 1800 1800 999), provision of direct food relief to workers in distress and providing support to returning migrants back in the villages," she noted. That apart, the bank has collaborated with PE firm Norwest Venture Partners for 'Campaign Gratitude' initiative and contributed Rs 50 lakh to two NGOs AB and Concern India Foundation Trust to help communities impacted by the pandemic.

Through Concern India Foundation Trust, RBL Bank has provided food relief to over 1,500 underprivileged families in Mumbai. It has also donated 100mA mobile, X-ray HF 3.5kw machine to the Khan Bhabha Hospital, Kurla which is one of the most severely impacted areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With Aajeevika Bureau Trust, the Bank said it aims to provide free legal aid, skills training and helpline services to migrant workers in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"As migrant workers are often caught in a chain of contractors and middlemen, the free legal aid would help them navigate this adverse situation," Gandhi said, adding that the trust is also conducting skill development sessions to help migrant returnees build new employable skills. In the education area, the RBL Bank has enabled education on virtual medium for Udbhav RBL School students during the COVID-19 situation. It also plans to hold its annual flagship event 'UMEED1000 Cyclothon' to create awareness about girl education virtually this year.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

Goa reported 85 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,453 and the toll to 14, an official said. An 80-year-old woman and 49-year-old man died in ESI Hospital in Margao, he informed.Sunday also saw 59 peopl...

As virus rages in US, New York guards against another rise

As coronavirus rages out of control in other parts of the US, New York is offering an example after taming the nations deadliest outbreak this spring while also trying to prepare in case another surge comes. New Yorks early experience is a...

White House expert urges using masks in public

A member of the White House coronavirus task force said Sunday that despite a surge in cases across the country, the situation is not out of control. Brett Giroir said its going to take a lot of effort and everybodys going to have to do the...

Early detection of COVID-19 cases has resulted in low fatality rate of 2.66 pc: Vardhan

Early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. The minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020