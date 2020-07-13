Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend rally, U.S. earnings to test optimism

Asian shares crept toward five-month peaks on Monday as investors wagered the U.S. earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15%, having climbed sharply last week on the back of surging Chinese stocks, which added another 1% on Monday..

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 08:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend rally, U.S. earnings to test optimism

Asian shares crept toward five-month peaks on Monday as investors wagered the U.S. earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15%, having climbed sharply last week on the back of surging Chinese stocks, which added another 1% on Monday.. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.7% and South Korea 1.2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% even as some U.S. states reported record new cases of COVID-19, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 1.1% and FTSE futures 0.8%. "Ongoing grim U.S. COVID-19 infection news continues to be summarily ignored in favour of ongoing optimism regarding the time-line for the discovery and rapid roll-out of an effective vaccine and/or more policy support for asset prices and the U.S. economy," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all report on Tuesday and there's a view that the bar has been set pretty low for them to report the almost obligatory 'better than expected' results - the absence of forward guidance from many firms notwithstanding." Wednesday sees Goldman Sachs and Bank of NY report, while Thursday has Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

While bank shares rose sharply on Friday they have been badly lagging technology stocks, with analysts at Bank of America noting tech outperformance in the past six months was greatest since the 1999 tech bubble and the 2008 global financial crisis. If the S&P 500 was just "tech, health care, Amazon, Google" the index would now be 4,173, they wrote in a note, way above the current level of 3,185. If made up of everything else, it would be 2,924.

"Central banks are crushing rate expectations, forcing risk-taking in credit markets," they added. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes came close to record lows last week at 0.569% and were last at 0.63%.

Super-low rates have in turn been a boon for non-yielding gold which hit a near nine-year high after five straight weeks of gains. The metal was last at $1,803 an ounce, just off a $1,817.17 top. The hunt for yield has tended to benefit emerging market currencies and those leveraged to commodities such as the Australian dollar, while weighing on the U.S dollar.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was off at 96.585 on Monday and not far from the June trough of 95.714. The dollar was a fraction softer on the yen at 106.88, while the euro held at $1.1309. Oil prices eased in early trade, although that followed a sharp rise on Friday when the International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 demand forecast.

Brent crude futures dipped 41 cents to $42.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 40 cents to $40.15.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, governments issued lockdowns to keep people at home. They curtailed activities that affected services like trash collection. They tried to shield hospitals from a surge of patients. But the cascading e...

Stephen Clark appointed as District Court Judge in Hamilton

Stephen Clark, Mori Land Court Judge of Hamilton has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Hamilton, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.Judge Clark graduated with an LLB from Auckland Univ...

Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP will be held at the chief ministers residence here on Monday. &#160; The Congress has issued a whip to all party legislators mandating...

Arteta 'disappointed and frustrated' after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is disappointed and frustrated while admitting that it is difficult to win a derby if you give away two goals. Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat despite taking a lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020