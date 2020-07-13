Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-Take Five: A bull with underlying health conditions

-China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports -China's market euphoria trumps political risk in Hong Kong 3/Q2 PROFIT AND LOSS America Inc. kicks off its second-quarter earnings season from Tuesday and Refinitiv data predicts a 44.1% slump - the biggest since the 2008-9 crisis. Coronavirus-linked shutdowns will have wiped out profits especially in the energy, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:29 IST
GRAPHIC-Take Five: A bull with underlying health conditions

(Repeats story published on Friday, no changes to text) 1/EUROPE: FINAL COUNTDOWN Southern European bonds and the euro have rallied hard in the two months since France and Germany mooted a 750 billion-euro ($848 billion) post-COVID-19 recovery fund. On July 17-18, European leaders meet to hammer out details. But differences remain on whether the fund should be based on loans or grants; if the proposal stumbles, markets will take it badly. Even a watered-down deal would be significant as it will allow the bloc to move towards mutualising debts. It could mark Europe's "Hamilton moment" - a reference to the first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton who in the 1790s engineered a deal allowing the federal government to assume the debts of individual states, selling Treasury bonds to fund them.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, meets on Thursday. Decisive EU action to revive the economy would ease pressure on the bank to deliver more stimulus. It might then consider buying more supranational debt for its asset-purchase scheme, as a recovery fund would help make the EU the region's biggest supranational issuer. - Merkel wants swift EU deal on COVID economic recovery to grow unity - ECB will be as innovative as needed with policy tools- Villeroy 2/A HEALTHY BULL? A recent editorial in the official China Securities Journal calling for a healthy bull market fuelled an equity buying rush, lifting stocks 14% already in July.

But open some more newspapers and the state-sponsored editorial begins to take on the air of a distraction. Factory-gate prices are falling and payrolls were cut for the sixth straight month, a private business survey shows. Then there's politics. Western pushback against Hong Kong's new security law is gaining momentum, with Washington imposing sanctions on several Chinese officials. Canada and Australia have suspended extradition treaties and Britain opened a citizenship pathway for Hong Kongers. India has banned dozens of Chinese social media apps after border clashes.

Beijing's response has been bluster - but investors should be wary. It may not be just the yuan and Chinese shares building up a head of steam. -China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports -China's market euphoria trumps political risk in Hong Kong 3/Q2 PROFIT AND LOSS America Inc. kicks off its second-quarter earnings season from Tuesday and Refinitiv data predicts a 44.1% slump - the biggest since the 2008-9 crisis.

Coronavirus-linked shutdowns will have wiped out profits especially in the energy, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors. Back in January when the pandemic was yet to make headlines, Q2 earnings were seen growing 7.2%. There may be silver linings. Recent equity rallies imply investors are disregarding Q2 reports and focusing on the outlook. And a "substantial earnings beat" is likely, say BofA analysts, citing economic data improvements in May and June. More importantly for markets, companies will offer "very positive forward guidance", BofA predicts. -Disaster U.S. earnings loom, but investors try and look beyond -Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some US banks

4/OPEC CHECK With the world economy seemingly past its worst and energy demand slowly recovering, OPEC and its ally Russia are expected on July 15 to whittle down the 9.7 million barrels-per-day production cut made in June to protect crude prices from collapse. Effective August, the cut will then stand at 7.7 million bpd. The question now is to what degree the relentlessly rising U.S. coronavirus count hampers economic recovery. The news isn't good elsewhere either; India's June fuel demand, for instance, fell 7.9% versus year-ago levels.

OPEC moves to release more crude onto markets will come amid renewed oversupply fears. Oil market risks are "almost certainly to the downside" the International Energy Agency warns. -IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook 5/ RISE AND SHINE Up 19% this year, gold has had a stellar run, recently cracking the $1,800 per-ounce level to scale nine-year peaks.

Several factors have driven the precious metal's ascent, especially the safe-haven bid as the coronavirus wreaked havoc. As economies re-opened from May, retail buying helped accelerate the rally. Now focus is on gold as an inflation hedge. With central banks and governments in full stimulus mode, inflation will be roused from its decade-long slumber, economists expect, though that's a long-term rather than immediate possibility.

Between coronavirus risks and inflation expectations, speculators are taking no chances; positioning data indicates a market very long on gold. Prices will hit $2,000 within a year, Goldman Sachs predicts. -PRECIOUS-Gold set for fifth weekly gain as virus fears support safe havens -Gold to benefit if China recovers strongly from second virus wave - Goldman [nL4N2EH14H ($1 = 0.8848 euros)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields hit 1-week high ahead of EU summit

Italys 10-year government bond yield climbed to over a weeks high on Monday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of a European Union summit at the end of the week. Investors hope the EU 27 will make progress in agreeing a 750 billion euro 84...

FOREX-Dollar decline resumes as investors look to economic data, earnings

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to incoming global economic data and U.S. corporate earnings to gauge whether the markets guarded optimism on the economic outlook is justified. The greenback had ended its third wee...

Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhis Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a...

Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe

The german-based on-demand legal firm has appointed Paloma Gutirrez Keever to support the firms lawyer on-demand offering, Centurion Plus, in Europe. From our Frankfurt office, Paloma will be supporting the growth of Centurion CenturionLG.c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020