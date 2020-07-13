Left Menu
Yemeni Houthis say they hit Saudi oil facility in drone, missile attack

Yemeni Houthi forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight, a Houthi military spokesman said on Monday. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Yemeni Houthi forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight, a Houthi military spokesman said on Monday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia. There was no Saudi confirmation of where they were intercepted or whether anything was hit.

Oil company Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Red Sea city of Jizan, which lies around 60 km (40 miles) from the Yemen border. Aramco did not immediately reply to a request for comment. "With many drones, our armed forces targeted military aircraft, pilot accommodation and Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and other military targets at Abha, Jizan and Najran airports," said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman.

"Additionally, the giant oil facility in the Jizan industrial zone. The strike was accurate." Khamis Mushait, Abha, Jizan, and Najran are all in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border.

Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition, in a statement published by Saudi state news agency SPA, did not say where the objects were intercepted but said the drones had been launched from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government from Sanaa in late 2014. The Houthis, who control most large urban centers, say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Houthi-run news outlet Al Masirah said the coalition had carried out airstrikes on various regions under Houthi control on Monday. The United Nations has launched virtual talks among the warring parties on a permanent ceasefire and confidence-building steps to restart peace negotiations.

But discussions have been complicated by the surge in violence since the ceasefire expired. The war has killed more than 100,000 people and caused what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Latest News

COVID-19 forces cos to adopt lucid work structure: Experts

There has been an increase in lucid structure of employment where people have been asked to do all level jobs irrespective of the designations mostly in IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and retail sectors due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, acc...

Germans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend among Germans to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. German...

Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19

Long after the funding for his project was frozen, Bilal Endris has kept a lonely watch over cemeteries in Ethiopias capital by slipping cash to gravediggers to alert his team to any sudden spikes in burials.In a nation where fewer than 2 o...

China bans Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback over criticism

China on Monday said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Representative Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Partys policies toward minority gro...
