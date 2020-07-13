Left Menu
Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years: CEO Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore or USD 10 billion in India for next 5-7 years," Pichai said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:10 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through the 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'. Addressing Google for India event, Pichai asserted that the latest move is a reflection of the company's confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

"Today, I am excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore or USD 10 billion in India for the next 5-7 years," Pichai said. Investments will focus on four key areas of India's digitization, he said.

This includes enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, building new products and services relevant to India's unique needs, empowering businesses as they continue to embark in digital transformation, and leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence for social good in areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

