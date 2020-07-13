Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares eye five-month peak as earnings season starts

World shares were just shy of a five-month peak and the dollar dipped on Monday as investors watch second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits have hit their lowest and are starting to recover as coronavirus lockdowns ease.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares eye five-month peak as earnings season starts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World shares were just shy of a five-month peak and the dollar dipped on Monday as investors watch second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits have hit their lowest and are starting to recover as coronavirus lockdowns ease. Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are set to kick off on Tuesday a U.S. results season that Refinitiv data suggests will show the second-biggest quarterly drop in corporate earnings since 1968.

"Equity indices are clearly trying to look through into Q3 and beyond, but with the U.S. struggling to shake off the coronavirus phase one, this should be factored into equity risk premia," said Raymond James European strategist Chris Bailey. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8% as Chinese stocks jumped 2.1% on Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 2.2% and South Korea 1.7%.

The optimism carried into Europe, where stocks rose 1% even after the United States on Friday slapped additional duties of 25% on French luxury goods valued at $1.3 billion, in a tit-for-tat response to France's digital services tax. MSCI's All-Country World Index was one point away from hitting Feb. 26 highs. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked 0.7% higher despite record new cases of COVID-19 in the United States over the weekend, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.

"Ongoing grim U.S. COVID-19 infection news continues to be summarily ignored in favour of ongoing optimism regarding the timeline for the discovery and rapid roll-out of an effective vaccine and/or more policy support for asset prices and the U.S. economy," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB. The risk-on rally saw the U.S. dollar dip 0.1% against a basket of major currencies after three straight weeks of losses.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.132 to maintain its slow uptrend since late last month. Looming large for the common currency was a planned EU summit on July 17-18, where leaders need to bridge gaps on long-term budget and economic stimulus plans. "If an agreement weren't to be reached there, then they still expect one within weeks. It's worth remembering that there are number of complex issues to be worked out," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Safe-haven German yields rose slightly, and Italy's 10-year yield hit the highest level in over a week at 1.33% in early trade as investors bagged profits after the recent rush to safety cooled. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes came close to record lows last week at 0.569% and were last at 0.63%.

Super-low rates have in turn been a boon for non-yielding gold which hit a near nine-year high after five straight weeks of gains. The metal was last at $1,807 an ounce, just off a $1,817.17 top. The hunt for yield has tended to benefit emerging market currencies and those leveraged to commodities such as the Australian dollar, while weighing on the U.S. dollar.

Oil prices eased in early trade, although that followed a sharp rise on Friday when the International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 demand forecast. Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to $42.61 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 76 cents to $39.79.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Moscow Russia, July 13 SputnikANI The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelk...

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...

Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facilit...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020