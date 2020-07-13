Left Menu
Filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar is all prepared for his next film titled Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood's newest and fashionably innovative director Dhiraj Kumar is all geared up for another jovial and inspirational next movie - Suswagatam Khushamadeed starring Pulkit Samrat. This movie will bring together both of them for the first time. InsiteIndia and Meta4Films Production have signed Pulkit for two films - him being the prime choice for the role. Suswagatam Khushamadeed is going to be the first film from the dual movie deal. Dhiraj will be teaming again with writer Manish Kishore for this upcoming film which will be shot in Lucknow and Delhi, respectively and will go on floors later this year.

Like Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga, Suswagatam Khushamadeed, too, will have a social message. This will be a light-hearted film that will follow a message of love, harmony, kindness and compassion- virtues that are the foundational ingredient of a prosperous society. Written by Manish Kishore, Suswagatam Khushamadeed will be Co-Produced by Yellow Ant Productions.

"The world of Bollywood is fairly new for me and therefore, it's a bit tasking to bring on board well- established actors but I consider it a stroke of luck that Pulkit Samrat trusted my content. He really is a very talented and insightful actor and the cherry on the cake is that the role I have written suits him to the mark. I am enjoying working and collaborating with him and trust that through him, my message will touch the audience. I'm sure he will do justice to the role," said Dhiraj Kumar, while confirming the buzz around the movie and the casting. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

