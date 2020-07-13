Left Menu
COVID-19: Vedanta launches phase 2 of 'meal for all' programme

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has launched the second phase of its 'meal for all' programme under which it would provide meals to 38,000 daily wage earners and their families across Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. More than 11.08 lakh meals were provided to daily wage earners in the first phase of the programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:35 IST
COVID-19: Vedanta launches phase 2 of 'meal for all' programme

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has launched the second phase of its 'meal for all' programme under which it would provide meals to 38,000 daily wage earners and their families across Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The programme will be a week-long initiative with a target of reaching 38,000 daily wage earners and their families in the three cities, the company said in a statement.

The daily wage earners are being provided with ration kits consisting of daily essentials such as rice, pulses, refined oil and spices along with a pair of slippers. More than 11.08 lakh meals were provided to daily wage earners in the first phase of the programme. "We aim to reach maximum number of people with this initiative and provide a ray of hope to the daily wage earners and give them strength," Vedanta Resources Chairman, Anil Agarwal said. PTI SID SID MR MR

