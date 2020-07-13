Left Menu
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:44 IST
Celebrate a Year Full of Love With Hamilton Beach Professional Anniversary Offer

Gurugram, India – Business Wire India Amidst all that 2020 had in store for us, Hamilton Beach Professional with their one-year anniversary sale comes off as a bundle of joy. This year made us change our ways of living, but one thing that remained common for all of us has been spending extra time at home and preparing delicious meals for the family

For the food enthusiasts and home chefs who long for excellence in their food and want something more than ordinary, this Juicer Mixer Grinder will become the irreplaceable kitchen tool they've been seeking. Even the most challenging blends become easy with its powerful 1400 watt motor. Its brilliant features like infinite speed control, present menu, 3X overload protection make prepping and cooking fun, hassle-free and safe

No wonder it's trusted by Millions of Chefs and rightly so, as no other Juicer Mixer Grinder enables the pro in you like this one. The brand also continuously engages with its audience and motivates them to keep creating perfection. And that's the reason Hamilton Beach has managed to garner a lot of appreciation and love in the last year. Now to give the love back, they are here with the first-anniversary sale from 11th till 15th of July on their official Hamilton Beach India website https://bit.ly/2O7AuIF. All you need to do is apply the code "THELOVEYOUGAVE" while checking out. Don't miss this opportunity to make your kitchen experience and results absolutely perfect!To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder PWRPWR

