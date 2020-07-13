Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHPC Limited organizes blood donation camp in Faridabad

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC along with his wife Smt. Sudha Singh inaugurated the camp in the presence of Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), NHPC, senior officers of NHPC and Rotary club members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:26 IST
NHPC Limited organizes blood donation camp in Faridabad
Speaking on the occasion, Shri A.K. Singh said that during these unprecedented times of Covid-19 affecting the world, hospitals are running short of blood and NHPC has organized this blood donation camp as an effort to support blood banks. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and a 'Mini Ratna' Category-I PSU under Ministry of Power, in association with Rotary Club of Faridabad Midtown, organized a blood donation camp on 12.07.2020 at NHPC Residential Colony, Faridabad.

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC along with his wife Smt. Sudha Singh inaugurated the camp in the presence of Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), NHPC, senior officers of NHPC and Rotary club members. Speaking on the occasion, Shri A.K. Singh said that during these unprecedented times of Covid-19 affecting the world, hospitals are running short of blood and NHPC has organized this blood donation camp as an effort to support blood banks. He lauded this initiative and urged NHPC employees and their family members to associate with this noble cause. The blood donation camp witnessed good response and a total of 75 units of blood were collected.

On this occasion, office bearers of Rotary Club of Faridabad Midtown, Shri Pankaj Garg, President, Dr Ashish Verma, Secretary and Shri Sachin Khosla, Treasurer thanked NHPC for taking this initiative and conducting this camp and thereby making it a successful event.

NHPC across India has been contributing in preventing the spread of Covid-19 through various initiatives such as the distribution of PPE kits, masks & sanitizers, disinfection drives, creation of quarantine facilities, providing portable ventilators for ICU, crash cart, emergency recovery trolleys, blood analyzers, ultrasound machines, anaesthesia work stations etc. NHPC through its dedicated team of doctors at its project hospitals and dispensaries is providing 24 x7 medical services during this pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Auriers younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday. According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. 0300 GMT...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-CRI-JACKSON A 1000-run season with Puducherry could get more attention than what I did at Saurashtra Jackson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 13 PTI Sheldon Jacksons stella...

SCCL mulls 500 MW floating solar power plants in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 PTI Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL is planning to set up floatingsolarpower plants with combined capacity of 500 mw on water bodies in Telangana. The proposed plants would be set up along with the Telangana Sta...

UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists

The UK government on Monday held the first meeting of a new committee to make sure journalists can operate without fear of violence or abuse. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists, co-chaired by UK Minister for Media and Data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020