NHPC Limited organizes blood donation camp in Faridabad

NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and a 'Mini Ratna' Category-I PSU under Ministry of Power, in association with Rotary Club of Faridabad Midtown, organized a blood donation camp on 12.07.2020 at NHPC Residential Colony, Faridabad.

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC along with his wife Smt. Sudha Singh inaugurated the camp in the presence of Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), NHPC, senior officers of NHPC and Rotary club members. Speaking on the occasion, Shri A.K. Singh said that during these unprecedented times of Covid-19 affecting the world, hospitals are running short of blood and NHPC has organized this blood donation camp as an effort to support blood banks. He lauded this initiative and urged NHPC employees and their family members to associate with this noble cause. The blood donation camp witnessed good response and a total of 75 units of blood were collected.

On this occasion, office bearers of Rotary Club of Faridabad Midtown, Shri Pankaj Garg, President, Dr Ashish Verma, Secretary and Shri Sachin Khosla, Treasurer thanked NHPC for taking this initiative and conducting this camp and thereby making it a successful event.

NHPC across India has been contributing in preventing the spread of Covid-19 through various initiatives such as the distribution of PPE kits, masks & sanitizers, disinfection drives, creation of quarantine facilities, providing portable ventilators for ICU, crash cart, emergency recovery trolleys, blood analyzers, ultrasound machines, anaesthesia work stations etc. NHPC through its dedicated team of doctors at its project hospitals and dispensaries is providing 24 x7 medical services during this pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)