SCCL mulls 500 MW floating solar power plants in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 (PTI): Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is planning to set up floatingsolarpower plants with combined capacity of 500 mw on water bodies in Telangana. The proposed plants would be set up along with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, an official release from the state-owned coal miner SCCL said on Monday.

The state renewable energy corporation has taken up the feasibility study for erecting floating solar power plants on large water bodies and the department officials gave a power-point presentation to SCCL CMDN Sridhar, according to the release. "With Singareni(SCCL) ready to undertake the construction of floating solar power plants, discussions were on the subject of whether everything should be at one place or in 5 phases of 100 mega watts each," the SCCL said.

They discussed the opportunities available on the water bodies situated at Karimnagar, Warangal and other districts, it said. SCCL currently has solar power plants in 11 areas in the state and looking to expand thefootprints.