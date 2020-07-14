Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine hopes, PepsiCo's upbeat results

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh intraday record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of German biotech firm BioNTech jumped 12% and Pfizer Inc climbed 5.4% as two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received the U.S. FDA's "fast track" designation. The S&P 500 briefly touched its highest level since Feb. 25 after rebounding over 40% since mid-March, even as COVID-19 infections rose rapidly in Arizona, California and Texas and about 35 other states.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine hopes, PepsiCo's upbeat results

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh intraday record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of German biotech firm BioNTech jumped 12% and Pfizer Inc climbed 5.4% as two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received the U.S. FDA's "fast track" designation.

The S&P 500 briefly touched its highest level since Feb. 25 after rebounding over 40% since mid-March, even as COVID-19 infections rose rapidly in Arizona, California and Texas and about 35 other states. "The only fear out there is the fear of missing out. It's FOMO running rampant," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC. "It's money that has been on the sidelines, scared that it missed the boat."

Merger news also perked up investors as chipmaker Analog Devices Inc announced a $21 billion deal to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc, whose shares rose 11%. Analog shares fell 3.6%. PepsiCo Inc gained 1.6% after it said it benefited from a surge in at-home consumption of salty snacks such as Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns.

Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the financial crisis, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Results from big banks will be in focus this week. The S&P 500 remains down about 5% from its February record high and it is down about 1% for 2020.

By 2:43 p.m. ET (1843 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.5% at 26,465.32 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.68% to 3,206.54. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.16% to 10,634.46 after earlier rising almost 2%.

The S&P 500 healthcare index jumped 2%, making it the session's strongest sector. Tesla Inc jumped 13% extending its recent rally. Over the weekend, it cut the price for its Model Y SUV.

Recent economic data has strengthened belief that the stimulus-pumped U.S. economy is on the road to recovery, helping investors look past a recent spike in U.S. infections. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.53-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 17 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

A body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities said. The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July...

Fire breaks out at pharma company in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night. The fire broke out on Monday late night. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.Ten fire tenders 7 state ...

Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020