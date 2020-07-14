Left Menu
Development News Edition

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 03:12 IST
SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/32do0Y9) SoftBank acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the internet of things, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. SoftBank did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University

New York US, July 14 SputnikANI The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 2115 GMT on Monday. A t...

Chilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities

Chiles state-owned Codelco, the worlds largest copper producer, has registered a total 3,215 COVID-19 infections and nine deaths due to the pandemic, the chairman of the firm said on Monday, as pressure rises on production of the red metal....

Fire breaks out at LNG plant in Iran

Tehran Iran, July 14 SputnikANI A fire broke out on Monday at a plant producing liquefied natural gas in the northeastern Iranian city of Fariman, state media said. The blaze was quickly put out, according to the Press TV news channel. Ther...

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020