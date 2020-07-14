Left Menu
Development News Edition

More support rolling out for SMEs from COVID response fund

The Ministers for Economic Development and Small Business have announced a further $40 million for the Regional Business Partners (RBP) Network, on top of $15 million invested since March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:39 IST
More support rolling out for SMEs from COVID response fund
“The Regional Business Partners scheme has been hugely successful since the first COVID-related cash injection of $15m. The new support will keep up that momentum,” Mr Twyford said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

More support is rolling out for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the COVID Response and Recovery Fund, to help them adapt and innovate to deal with the impact of the virus.

The Ministers for Economic Development and Small Business have announced a further $40 million for the Regional Business Partners (RBP) Network, on top of $15 million invested since March.

"The Regional Business Partners scheme has been hugely successful since the first COVID-related cash injection of $15m. The new support will keep up that momentum," Mr Twyford said.

"More than 6,200 businesses have benefitted from free advice. Another 4,600 have registered to take part. Support for firms with up to 100 staff is delivered via vouchers for professional advisory services worth up to $5,000.

"Regional Business Partners connect firms to expert advice at no cost to the business. Advice covers topics like business strategy, finance and cash flow, continuity planning, HR and employment relations, digital services, marketing, and health and wellness for owners and staff.

"We now have one of the most open economies in the world but we know it remains a challenging time for businesses. We want more of them get professional advice to help grow and innovate as our economy continues to open up.

"The RBP Network has longstanding partnerships with NZTE and Callaghan Innovation. It offers a fast and localised way to get practical support to business, especially the small and medium firms that are the backbone of the economy," Mr Twyford said.

"The funding enables the RBP Network of 1,300 registered professional service providers to deliver free business advice and training to SMEs to build their capabilities," said Mr Nash.

"The professional support is in huge demand from our smallest businesses, those with ten or fewer staff. This is the same cohort of SMEs who have been most enthusiastic about other government support like interest-free loans and the wage subsidy.

"Around 60% of businesses who have used the RBP Network for professional support are firms with five or fewer staff. Around 80% have ten or fewer workers. There's strong interest from manufacturing, tourism, construction, and retail businesses.

"We don't underestimate the struggle small businesses are facing at the moment, and the pressures they are under, be they financial or mental health. This is the time to leverage personal and business networks and use local contacts to help innovate and grow.

"Our message to small businesses is that we have got your back. The best way to keep up the momentum of economic recovery, retain jobs, and adapt to COVID19 is if we all work together. The RBP Network allows the government and private sector to work in partnership to help our small firms," Mr Nash said.

The new funding includes $37.25 million to directly fund the professional advisory services and $2.75 million to increase resourcing within the network.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administrations new visa policy for international students, calling it a cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandem...

Nepal PM seems to lost 'mental balance,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Oli NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is pu...

WRAPUP 1-China June exports unexpectedly rise as economies reopen, imports up

Chinas exports unexpectedly rose in June as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns, while imports grew for the first time this year, reinforcing views the recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction in the worlds second-largest econ...

WHO boss slams 'mixed messages' from leaders on coronavirus

The World Health Organizations chief on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop their countries spiraling outbreaks mean there would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020