Pure Storage to Deliver Modern Data Experience in India

Enterprise flash storage pioneer brings technology solutions to accelerate digital transformation BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multi-cloud world, today announced its formal entry to the Indian market with a complete sales, channels and marketing team under the leadership of country manager, Ramanujam Komanduri; and the appointment of new distributors and resellers. Pure Storage pioneered the use of flash storage in enterprise data centers and hybrid cloud environments and continues to lead the market with new technology and business model innovations. Pure has led Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the past six years and according to IDC, has outpaced the worldwide external OEM (original equipment manufacturer) storage market with a compound annual growth rate of 55.7 percent from 2014 to 2019 with the overall market only growing at 2.6 percent in the same period. In its latest report for calendar Q1 2020, IDC said Pure grew 7.7 percent year-over-year while the overall market shrank by 8.2 percent. Pure has also consistently topped customer satisfaction ratings with a net promoter score in the top 1 percent of enterprise B2B companies.

"This is a significant milestone for Pure Storage in India as we are now able to support a wider range of customers and partners. With the appointment of new distributors and resellers, we are able to offer new age technology solutions which along with the solutioning strengths of our partners, enable a modern data experience for our customers. The timing could not be better as Indian enterprises ramp up their digital transformation journeys," said Ramanujam Komanduri, country manager, India, Pure Storage. "India's US$3 trillion economy is set for massive change and accelerated disruption in the next decade to be a global economic force in the digital era. Data-driven businesses are disrupting and changing the competitive landscape across many vertical industries," according to IDC Asia/Pacific's Rajnish Arora, Vice President – Enterprise Computing. "Pure Storage's announcement of its formal entry into the Indian market and a strong leadership team will put the company at the heart of this massive transformation opportunity with its compelling modern data platform." Pure's new distributors are Redington (India) Ltd and iValue InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd. The new resellers include: Orange Business Services India Technology Private Limited; Sirius Computer Solutions India Private Limited; Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited; Amazure Technologies Pvt Ltd; Relitronics; and Rahi Systems Pvt. Ltd.

"Pure is pleased to have signed on Redington and iValue as our new distributors in India. Together, they bring over 40 years of experience working in the Indian market with nationwide networks of system integrators and resellers. Redington has become the leading distribution and supply chain solutions provider and has moved swiftly to support new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Big Data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G communications. iValue is the fastest growing value-added distributor in India, in the digital asset protection and data, network and application management space, growing at more than four times the market," said Scott Goree, Head of Global Distribution, Pure Storage. Pure Storage will be offering its full range of enterprise data storage solutions in India such as the third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X; FlashBlade, the industry's most advanced storage for unstructured data, consolidating complex data silos; and Cloud Data Services; all managed seamlessly across multi-cloud environments by Pure1. Pure's solutions support a wide-range of workloads including enterprise applications such as Microsoft, Oracle and SAP; hybrid clouds; data analytics and artificial intelligence; and infrastructure solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), containers, converged infrastructure and DevOps.

For more information on Pure's solutions, go to www.purestorage.com. About Pure Storage Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

