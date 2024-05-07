Left Menu

Kejriwal unnecessarily kept entangled by PM Modi, ED: Bathinda AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

On Monday, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization "Sikhs for Justice."

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:57 IST
Bathinda AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Delhi Chief Minister for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization "Sikhs for Justice", Bathinda Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Directorate of Enforcement has kept Arvind Kejriwal unnecessarily entangled to "somehow win the Lok Sabha elections." "Arvind Kejriwal has been unnecessarily kept entangled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED to somehow win the Lok Sabha elections. However, it may be a misconception, similar to the way it happened to Indira Gandhi. On June 4 this misconception of the Narendra Modi government will also go away," Khuddian said speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Farmers are not opposing us. The issue of drugs is being raised. Drugs were already in Punjab. But the Aam Aadmi Party government is working on eradicating drugs," he added. Hitting out at incumbent Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Khuddian said, "Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also a Minister in the Food Processing Ministry. She did not do any work on food processing in Bathinda. Badal sat in the central government and got the agricultural laws passed to destroy farmers."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization "Sikhs for Justice." LG had received a complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds - USD 16 million - from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Saxena referred to a video (which he said was enclosed with the missive) in which Pannun declares Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party "received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups." "I am directed to forward a complaint dated 01.04.2024 (in original) received from Ashoo Mongia National General Secretary (World Hindu Federation India), alongwith printout of posts on platform 'X' (erstwhile Twitter), made by Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, a former worker of Aam Aadmi Party, referred in the enclosed letter and a pen drive as received," the letter stated. (ANI)

