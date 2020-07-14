AirAsia launches in-house app to enhance operational efficiency of airline

AirAsia India on Tuesday said it has launched an in-house app called "RedSmart", in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to enhance the operational efficiency of the airline by helping manage aircraft turnaround between flights using data analytics. The airline said its operational control center will have "real-time situational awareness" with the help of this app that will help it utilise aircraft much better.

In a press release, the airline said: "In order to improve operational efficiency and deliver a superlative customer experience, the RedSmart app captures PTS (Precision Time Schedule) activities in real time on a digital platform." The PTS activities are the ones carried out for an aircraft turnaround during base and transit departures. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited, which is the investment arm of Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Berhad.