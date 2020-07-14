Left Menu
L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree on Tuesday reported 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the first-quarter net profit at Rs 213 crore.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:55 IST
Mindtree Q1 net profit up 3.3 pc q-o-q at Rs 213 crore
The company operates in more than 15 countries across the world.. Image Credit: ANI

L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree on Tuesday reported 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the first-quarter net profit at Rs 213 crore. However, revenue during Q1 FY21 declined by 6.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,908 crore. In dollar terms, the net profit was flat at 28.3 million dollars while revenue dipped by 9 per cent to 253 million dollars.

"We closed the quarter with a healthy order book of 391 million dollars despite the global headwinds due to COVID-19 pandemic," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. "Our unwavering focus on operational efficiencies has helped us to post a healthy EBITDA of 18.2 per cent," he said in a statement.

"With our client-first approach, future-ready talent coupled with an increase in digital demand, we are confident to strengthen our position in the market and drive profitable growth in these unprecedented times," said Chatterjee. The company said it had 292 active clients as on June 30. With 21,955 employees, Mindtree had trailing 12 months attrition at 16.6 per cent. (ANI)

