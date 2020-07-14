Left Menu
Development News Edition

No stay on TRAI's instructions to Vodafone Idea on priority plan; TDSAT to hear matter on July 16

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday had approached Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the sector regulator's letter to the company asking it to withhold its plan that promised better speeds to certain priority users. Sources privy to the development said TDSAT did not grant a stay on the matter on Tuesday and scheduled the next hearing on July 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:11 IST
No stay on TRAI's instructions to Vodafone Idea on priority plan; TDSAT to hear matter on July 16

Telecom tribunal TDSAT on Tuesday did not stay TRAI's instructions that had asked Vodafone Idea (VIL) to put on hold for the time being, its plan promising faster speeds to certain priority users. Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday had approached Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the sector regulator's letter to the company asking it to withhold its plan that promised better speeds to certain priority users.

Sources privy to the development said TDSAT did not grant a stay on the matter on Tuesday and scheduled the next hearing on July 16. TRAI has been asked to file its reply by Wednesday.

VIL had filed a petition in TDSAT on Monday, challenging TRAI's move, and had requested for an early hearing on the matter, after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked the company as well as Bharti Airtel to put on hold specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users. The regulator had questioned the telcos on whether network preference to specific customers came at the cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers.

A TRAI source told PTI that its objection were not about net neutrality, but whether priority to high-paying customers for those specific plans meant lower level of service to other subscribers. TRAI has asked the operators how they are protecting the interest of other general subscribers. The source also said that another issue that TRAI will scrutinise is whether promising priority and faster speeds to select customers who are high paying, is backed by verifiable performance parameters.

The regulator has asked the operators to withhold the respective plans in the interim, while it examines the matter and seven days have been given to companies to reply to TRAI's questions. The TRAI source also said that the regulator will finalise its views on the entire issue in two weeks.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...

COVID-19 hits BJP headquarters, affects poll preparation in Bihar

By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 PTI He missed out on a well-deserving century during the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020