Wipro profit marginally up at Rs 2,390.4 cr in Apr-Jun

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Fans are at least happy that The Croods 2 has an official release date. The movie is set to release in this years December. The Croods lovers are excited because they have seen a majority of the movies and television projects being postpone...
Man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west ...
By Amit Kumar Bhartiya Janta Party is facing a tough time in Bihar because BJP headquarters of state in Patna badly hit by COVID-19, 24 BJP office-bearer found corona positive including organisational General Secretary of state Nagendra Nat...
Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include persona...