Ficci partners with Swasth to drive healthcare transformation

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Swasth, a not-for-profit consortium of healthcare players, to drive healthcare transformation. The partnership aims to promote knowledge sharing in telemedicine and digital health, Ficci said in a statement. The industry body added that it will also focus on promoting public-private collaborations.

"Ficci is supporting Swasth, which we believe will drive healthcare inclusion for the country leveraging the best of technology and healthcare," Ficci Healthservices Committee Co-Chair Harsh Mahajan said. There was a need for a telemedicine hub to deliver healthcare to far-flung areas in the country and COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst to get this partnership started, he added.