Left Menu
Development News Edition

JPMorgan beats estimates on trading, but loan losses loom

The biggest U.S. lender's loan loss provision reflects the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, but its performance in markets bodes well for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both of which have big trading businesses and report later this week. JPMorgan's trading revenue surged 77% in a quarter that saw record-breaking volumes in financial markets.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:57 IST
JPMorgan beats estimates on trading, but loan losses loom

JPMorgan Chase & Co beat Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter as trading revenue surged, while setting aside a record $10.5 billion to brace for rising defaults as the United States slides into one of the worst recessions in decades. The biggest U.S. lender's loan loss provision reflects the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, but its performance in markets bodes well for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both of which have big trading businesses and report later this week.

JPMorgan's trading revenue surged 77% in a quarter that saw record-breaking volumes in financial markets. While executives had indicated that Wall Street trading desks would set records in the quarter, the jump was well beyond expectations. "JPM's results in trading were better than expected for FICC and better than expected for equities," KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl wrote in a report.

The bank's shares rose 2.2% as both profit and revenue beat Refinitiv's consensus estimates, but the reserve build of $8.9 billion did not bode well for future quarters. "Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Dimon also said the bank would continue to pay dividend unless "the economic situation deteriorates materially and significantly". However, the lender suspended share buybacks at least through the end of the third quarter. The bank's net income fell to $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts' lowered estimates of $1.04 per share. Revenue rose 15% to $33.8 billion, also beating estimates.

The scale of expected loan losses at the bank is a major barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, as the coronavirus pandemic drives up unemployment and puts pressure on businesses. Wells Fargo & Co also set aside $9.5 billion for potential loan defaults, pushing it to a loss in its second quarter, while Citigroup Inc posted a 73% drop in profit.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is scheduled to report results on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp on Thursday.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gasoline, food boost U.S. consumer inflation in June

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly eight years in June as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy.T...

China taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to push its territorial claims: Japan

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, China has further staked its territorial claims in the East China Sea, Japan said in its annual defense review. The report said that China is continuing to attempt to alter the status quo in the...

Banned Olympic medalist now charged for false evidence

Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez lost her appeal against a four-year ban for doping and faced new charges on Tuesday for using false evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit published a ruling from the Court of Arbit...

Eight held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 14 PTI Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020