CSC launches 2,000 LPG supply centres in partnership with BPCL

State-run e-governance entity CSC e-Governance Services Ltd on Tuesday launched 2,000 cooking gas supply centres in rural India in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). CSC has exclusively tied up with BPCL for this service where villagers will be able to book new LPG connections -- government-sponsored Ujjwala as well as a general category, at common service centres, a statement said.

"Common Services Centre will help beneficiaries to provide the BPCL service near to their home accessing through Digital Seva Portal. It will empower people in terms of booking of new LPG connection, LPG refills and supply and distribution of LPG cylinders through Common Services Centres," CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement. He said CSC's objective is the empowerment of poor people in rural India, and the launch of 2,000 centres will further benefit them.

"To fulfil the last mile gap, the role of CSCs will be very significant. With this launch, BPL households in villages will be benefitted by getting LPG connections. I am sure this collaboration will create a magic in the service delivery of LPG gas cylinders," BPCL Executive Director Peethambaran T said.