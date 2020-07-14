Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Wanted: signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports

is how the corporate sector views the outlook, the strength of the recovery in regions that have already exited lockdown and what impact the government measures are having on costs," they said in a note. Last week, SAP said its revenues rose 2% with business activity gradually improving in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:10 IST
ANALYSIS-Wanted: signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports

Equity investors are no longer losing sleep over the short-term hit to company earnings from coronavirus lockdowns, instead they are looking for early evidence to support the V-shaped recovery narrative that has lifted stocks out of their mid-March crash. As Europe Inc starts churning out trading updates expected to show a more than 50% dive on average in second-quarter profits, many investors are keen to see whether the market bounce back can be sustained.

European stocks have on average risen a whopping 36% from March 16 lows sending their valuations soaring to over 17 times their projected annual profits, well above the historic average of 14 according to Refinitiv data, indicating investors are happy paying a premium to buy stocks despite the uncertainty. Many companies pulled their guidance during the peak of the coronavirus crisis, leaving investors in the dark for the rest of the year, prompting them to write off the first-half of 2020.

"One of the things that we're watching for most closely is those companies that did withdraw guidance, do they now feel that they have enough visibility to return (to) giving guidance", said Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors." Flying blind into the earnings season, investors are eager to get a concrete sense of how companies are coping on the ground.

"We will be looking at what are the trends in terms of demand, what are the trends in terms of companies' ability to preserve cash during this lockdown", said Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Europe's top asset manager Amundi with 1.53 trillion euros ($604.4 billion) in assets under management. Rather than basing an investment decision on a company's earnings beating consensus, investors say they will focus on the outlook provided in press releases, press conferences and analyst presentations.

UBS analysts also stressed the importance of improved visibility. "What is more important ... is how the corporate sector views the outlook, the strength of the recovery in regions that have already exited lockdown and what impact the government measures are having on costs," they said in a note.

Last week, SAP said its revenues rose 2% with business activity gradually improving in the second quarter. Shares in the German software maker, which kept its full year outlook, rose 6% on the day to a record high. Mercedes Benz maker Daimler, Unilever and Philips are some of the big European blue-chips reporting earnings next week.

The latest data from Refinitiv on July 14 showed analysts expect on average profits from companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 to fall 56.2% year-on-year in the second-quarter. Market mavens however believe there is a big margin for error in second-quarter estimates, given analysts in many cases had no precise outlook to factor into their estimates.

They argue there is a greater chance of companies beating market estimates during the quarter as the dire expectations were set at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but a spike in economic activity in June should have helped lessen the blow. "We are convinced that the extraordinary fiscal plan implemented worldwide will help earnings to recover quicker than market and analyst expectations and will reinforce the V-shaped recovery in the coming months," Guilhem Savry, head of macro and dynamic allocation at asset manager Unigestion said in a note to clients.

While Refinitiv consensus points to earnings quickly starting to grow again from the first quarter of 2021 by 36.8%, it's in part due to the easy comparison in January-March 2020 when profits slumped 38.2%. At best earnings are expected to go back to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022. ($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Julien Ponthus and Joice Alves; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in cyclical stocks on Wall Street, in a bet the economic recovery would overcome a rollback of Californias reopening, while safe-haven gold prices solidified gains above 1,800 an...

Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen Co.,...

Judge to hear arguments in challenge to foreign student rule

A federal judge scheduled arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration policy requiring international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall becaus...

Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma off popular beer

An interfaith coalition is pressing the worlds largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular beer that dates to the late 1800s a dispute the beermaker insists is a case of mistaken identity. The group, which includes repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020