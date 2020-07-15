Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains

Emerging market stocks bounced back on Wednesday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the high-yielding South African rand led gains among developing world currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:07 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains

Emerging market stocks bounced back on Wednesday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the high-yielding South African rand led gains among developing world currencies. The MSCI's index of emerging markets stocks rose 0.6% after clocking its worst day in nearly a month in the previous session.

Markets in Asia and Europe remained optimistic about Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19, with the drugmaker on Tuesday saying it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study. "The sentiment pendulum is positioned to swing deeper into 'risk-on' territory as markets take heart from vaccine hopes and expectations of further stimulus for pandemic-hit economies," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

However, gains were limited by simmering U.S.-China tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions. Among currencies, the South African rand rose to its highest in nearly a month as investors continued to hunt for value in the high-yielding currency.

Consumer inflation data for South Africa showed a core reading of 3.1% year-on-year in May, compared with 3.2% in April. The Hungarian forint gained the most among its central and eastern European peers as the National Bank of Hungary said it would further ease the terms of its 1.5 trillion forint ($4.82 billion) cheap loans scheme to help businesses access cheap funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar ahead of bond auctions by the finance ministry that can often buttress the currency. Demand for these bonds has been strong among foreign investors in recent months, which also serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets and can support the currency.

Civil unrest hit the Belarusian capital city of Minsk as hundreds of people took to the streets on Tuesday after the central election commission refused to register the two main rivals of President Alexander Lukashenko as candidates in the Aug. 9 presidential election. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flash floods kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesias South Sulawesi province reached 16 on Wednesday while 23 people are reported to be missing, Xinhua reported. The 16 bodies have been shifted to three different hospitals, chief of North Luwu Di...

ASOS to repay furlough claim after lockdown sales boost

Online fashion retailer ASOS will repay the money it claimed under Britains scheme to furlough workers after a rise in sales during the coronavirus lockdown put it on track to deliver annual profit towards the top end of expectations.The co...

Sterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro

Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Graphic Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote httptmsnrt.rs2hwV9HvBy Olga Cotaga July 15 - Sterling was dragged up by a weaker dollar and an improvement in risk sentiment on Wednesda...

JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Ambani

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Indias first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch. Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020