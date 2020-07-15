Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandaviya directs officials to actualize vision of Trans-shipment Hub of India

Shri Mandaviya said “We are developing trans-shipment facility on Indian port to ensure that Indian cargo trans-ship through Indian Port. Resolving various issues of Vallarpadam Terminal is one of the top priority of the Ministry of Shipping.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:48 IST
Mandaviya directs officials to actualize vision of Trans-shipment Hub of India
Trans-shipment Hub is the terminal at the port which handles containers, stores them temporarily and transfers them to other ships for the onward destination. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the development activities of Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port. It is envisaged as first trans-shipment port of India, managed by DP World.

Shri Mandaviya directed officials to chalk out the strategy to tackle the various challenges and actualize the vision of Trans-shipment Hub of India and pioneer hub in South Asia.

Shri Mandaviya said "We are developing trans-shipment facility on Indian port to ensure that Indian cargo trans-ship through Indian Port. Resolving various issues of Vallarpadam Terminal is one of the top priority of the Ministry of Shipping."

Trans-shipment Hub is the terminal at the port which handles containers, stores them temporarily and transfers them to other ships for the onward destination.

The Kochi International Container Trans-shipment Terminal (ICTT), locally known as the Vallarpadam Terminal is located strategically on the Indian coastline. It successfully fulfils all the criteria which are needed to develop it as trans-shipment hub which include:

It is best positioned Indian port with regard to proximity to International sea routes;

It is located at least average nautical distance from all Indian feeder ports;

It entails connectivity which has multiple weekly feeder connections to all ports on West & East Coast of India, From Mundra to Kolkata;

It has proximity to key hinterland markets of India;

It has the infrastructure to manage large ships and capacity to scale it up as per requirement.

Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port is proposed to be developed as the most preferred gateway for South India and leading transhipment hub of South Asia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern states tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Bor...

FEATURE-No jobs, few crops: Coronavirus and pests leave Nepal fearing hunger

By Aadesh Subedi PYUTHAN, Nepal, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two months ago, Krishna Prasad Jaisi lost his job as a chef in neighbouring India when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the hotel where he worked. With the business sti...

BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a...

Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine. Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020