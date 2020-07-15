Left Menu
Ecobank wins Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility by Euromoney

Euromoney recognises Ecobank’s focus on sustainability and partnerships and its core capabilities in delivering positive social and environmental outcomes across Africa.

15-07-2020
Ecobank’s Group Chairman Sustainability Award which emphasises our role in each country in designing innovative, replicable and scalable solutions driving sustainable environmental and social change. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank, (Ecobank.com) has won the coveted prize of Africa's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020. Euromoney recognises Ecobank's focus on sustainability and partnerships and its core capabilities in delivering positive social and environmental outcomes across Africa.

Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer of the Ecobank Foundation said: "At Ecobank we leverage human capabilities and other core resources to partner for African transformation. We are passionate about co-designing partnerships to drive change at community levels across our pan-African footprint. The Euromoney Award for Excellence recognises our collaboration with African communities and like-minded partners."

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank Group said: "The Ecobank Foundation is doing amazing work in delivering on its commitment to improving the quality of life of people across the African continent. The Foundation should be rightly proud of its ceaseless impact and the real difference that it is making in numerous parts of the continent. Through the Foundation, our Group leverages its resources and capabilities to contribute to the economic and social development of Africa."

Ecobank's Corporate Responsibility primarily concentrates on the three key areas of health, education and financial inclusion. Recent partnership examples:

Ecobank's three-year campaign to raise awareness of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and educate communities by providing key information about the dietary and lifestyle changes required to help prevent NCDs such as cancer and diabetes. Ecobank Day is our volunteer community day targeted at helping the vulnerable sectors in our local communities.

Ecobank's Group Chairman Sustainability Award which emphasises our role in each country in designing innovative, replicable and scalable solutions driving sustainable environmental and social change. Ecobank Togo is the 2020 winner for its support for Government efforts to provide electricity to 300,000 rural households and businesses through solar energy kits.

African economies' health recovery is vital and Ecobank contributed about US$3 million in the form of cash, healthcare equipment and medical supplies. Moreover, Ecobank deployed its financial capabilities for the African Union's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to enable every citizen and member of the diaspora to contribute to the pan-African Covid-19 response.

Earlier this month, Ecobank rolled out its 'Zero Malaria Business Leadership initiative.' Launched in partnership with Speak Up Africa, it aims to eliminate malaria across Africa through private sector-led initiatives which increase financing and take stronger and better-targeted actions to support national malaria control programmes.

