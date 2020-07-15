Skill-Lync Launches World's First Skill-based Semester-Assist Program for Mechanical, Automotive & Aerospace Engineers

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Ed-tech and online major, Skill-Lync (a Y-Combinator backed company) - with a mission to revolutionize Engineering Education around the world - today announced the launch of Skill-Lync Professional Semester-Assist Program (PROSAP) for Mechanical, Automotive and Aerospace Engineers. 15 Lakh Engineers graduate in India every year. In this broken education system, most engineering graduates grapple for the few job opportunities available in the core OEM and allied industries. There exists a huge skill gap between what the industry expects from students and what the curriculum prepares them for, reducing the employability quotient of Indian Engineers at the end of their 4-year degree. Students who enroll in this Professional Semester-Assisted Program will up-skill and build a technical profile in parallel to their under-graduate education. PROSAP, allows engineering students to choose an area of interest in which they want to pursue their career allowing them to work on one project-based technical course every semester from the first Semester to the eighth Semester. Engineering education today, is one size fits all, but every engineering student has a different dream, an unique goal that drives them, some might want to become a motorsport engineer working with F1 teams, while others would want to become an aerospace engineer working on spacecraft aerodynamics, rocket propulsion, while others still would want to chase a dream in electric vehicle design & simulation. With PROSAP, a student will build their technical portfolio in their area of interest right from day 1 of college and work on 25x more projects than a typical undergraduate student. Unlike the current university curriculum, PROSAP focuses on building students’ skills in their areas of interest. That is why PROSAP offers electives to help prepare the students for a wide range of technical careers. PROSAP helps students take a data-driven approach to understand areas where they are performing well against areas where they do not excel in, allowing students to make an informed choice about their future career. The Indian Government’s self-reliance and Vocal for Local policy will give the right impetus to the manufacturing and the auto sector, especially the nascent EV market in the coming years. With countries around the world distancing themselves from China in the aftermath of COVID19, there are trade opportunities opening with other countries and development of large swathes of tier two/three cities as new manufacturing hubs. India’s growth in the coming years is inextricably tied with the students of today. And we need not just teach them but skill them with industry knowledge to lead the charge. “Skill-Lync aims at reimagining Engineering Education in India. With PROSAP, we democratize a world-class, skill-based, technical education for every engineering student especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who aim for a great career,” said Surya P, Co-founder and CEO of Skill-Lync. Skill-Lync updates curriculums at 12X speed when compared to many popular US universities. This helps their students stay in the know of the latest technological developments in their domain. PROSAP’s curriculum is not only crafted in consultation with industry experts, students get to interact with experts and mentors, in live and online sessions through the four years, who will help shape their careers. PROSAP Streams include • Autonomous Vehicles - R&D• Advanced Automotive Engineering - Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Electric Vehicle• Advanced Automotive Design & Engineering• Manufacturing design & engineering• Computational Mechanics for Mechanical Engineers• Automotive R&D - Fundamental Research Students in the PROSAP stream will be encouraged to try out multiple domains and streams right from the first year so that they know where they shine. PROSAP is now open for First and Second Year Mechanical, Automotive and Aerospace Engineering Students. About Skill-LyncSkill-Lync is an e-learning platform that aims to revolutionize engineering education by bridging the skill gap between students and the Industry. We offer industry-relevant, projects-based advanced engineering courses for Mechanical, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Structural Engineers. Skill-Lync is the brainchild of two Mechanical Engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison who wanted to make a positive impact on Education in India. What started as a fledgling youtube channel in 2015, is today a thriving start-up with over 200 employees, offices in 3 cities (Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad) and over 5000 students spanning 23 countries. Skill-Lync is the first startup from Chennai, India to be backed by Y-Combinator (W19 Batch). For more information, please visit: www.skill-lync.com. Image: Skill-Lync Founders: Suryanarayanan Paneerselvam and Sarangarajan Iyengar (L-R) PWRPWR