Anarock ties up with UK-based Mace for project management services in India

Home-grown property consultant Anarock on Wednesday said it has partnered with the UK-based Mace to provide project management services to Indian real estate developers and infrastructure firms. The two companies have signed a pact to provide a new and integrated project management service to the Indian developers, helping to deliver real estate projects and vital infrastructure, Anarock said in a statement. The objective is to leverage on technology to improve safety and expedite construction timelines, it added.

By using data analytics, modern methods of construction and digital tools, Mace-Anarock will focus on innovative project delivery to upskill the workforce and train people for future jobs. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "The Mace and Anarock collaboration will focus on the expert consultancy services for construction and project delivery across sectors including mixed-use office and retail developments, residential projects including student accommodation, and industrial and manufacturing plants." Indian real estate and construction sector need tech-driven, cost-optimized solutions in the post-COVID-19 revival phase. "We will be offering these solutions to real estate developers and government agencies focused on infrastructure deployment," Puri said.

"In a time of prolonged uncertainty, our aim is to transform project delivery with an innovative approach to management and construction, helping our clients to accurately design, plan and deliver real estate assets," Davendra Dabasia, International Managing Director, Mace said. In India, Mace has helped deliver residential projects such as DLF's The Crest at Gurugram, and major mixed-use developments such as My Pad in Lucknow. It was also involved in Mumbai International Airport project. Mace is an international consultancy and construction company. It employs over 6,300 people across five global hubs, with a turnover of £2.35 billion.

Anarock has offices in all major cities with an employee strength of 2,000. It clocked 36 per cent growth in its revenue at Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal despite demand slowdown in Indian real estate market..