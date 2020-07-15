Dwapar Promoters Founder rejoices two decades in industry in a noble way

Left Menu
Updated: 15-07-2020 18:26 IST
Himanshu Jhunjhunwala. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dwapar Promoters Founder Himanshu Jhunjhunwala completes 20 years in the PR industry. While it was Jhunjhunwala who started the firm model, anchor and actress Ekta Jain joined the firm as a partner in 2003. And with his firm Dwapar Promotion's completion of two decades, Himanshu decided to celebrate it in a unique way. Given the times of Covid 19 scare, the publicist believes that one should never stop working and doing some good work.

It is learnt, Himanshu is going out of his way helping needy people out and most importantly has become a very vital key in connecting donors to the right place for donations. "Well, people are more than willing to help out and whoever I knew from the film industry who was willing to help just didn't know how to go about it. So I connected a lot of people to those who were needy," says Himanshu who took Producer/Director Jagbir Dahiya to meet the DCPs of different zones where the latter distributed many PPE Kits, Sanitizers, Masks and Hand Gloves.

Himanshu also promoted Advocate Sunil Kumar's noble cause of distributing groceries to as many as 1200 families. He also met sea lifeguard families and helped them out with their essentials. All this while not letting his PR work get affected. "Good karma never goes waste and I am fortunate that I got so many clients during the lockdown period for promotions. My work and charity is keeping me really busy and I can't thank God enough for it," says Himanshu.

It is learnt, Jhunjhunwala handled the PR of 15 inspirational songs that came out during Corona Lockdown including the likes of Hamara Hindustan by Sujoy Mukerjee, Bharat ke liye rahna hoga, Jaan hai to jahaan hai which features 48 TV and Film artists, Umeed song, Lockdown Mandi by Swaroop Bhalwankar, Suno na papa single, a song on Domestic violence, Shaurya Mehta's Punjabi song Mukammal na hui Chahat and also promoted Rahul Roy's film on plight of migrants titled The Walk. "These songs and the film have given me so much peace and joy to work for because they had their heart in the right place and promoted such beautiful messages. It's a special feeling to be of use to people physically, mentally and emotionally and I aim to continue doing my bit for this city that's given me so much!" says Himanshu who has handled promotions of some of the biggest names in the industry, in India and even International.

Some of the notable names he has handled promotions for include Akon and Late Adesh Srivastava, Jackie Chan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Satrangee Parachute, Late Ravindra Jain, Himesh Reshammiya, Mukesh Khanna, Dheeraj Kumar, Sofia Hayat, Mika Singh. He is currently managing a lot of actors who worked in the iconic Mythological shows Ramayan, Mahabharat and many more. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

