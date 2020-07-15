Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, EU adopt declaration on moving towards more circular economic model

The declaration on the circular economic model said both sides consider that enhancing resource efficiency and moving towards a more circular economic model that reduces primary resource consumption is important, notably in the context of the post COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. The 27-nation EU is India's largest trading partner for goods with trade exceeding 100 billion dollars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:54 IST
India, EU adopt declaration on moving towards more circular economic model

India and the European Union on Wednesday adopted a joint declaration on moving towards a more circular economic model that provides for reduction in primary resource consumption and enhances the use of secondary raw materials. The declaration was adopted at a virtual summit of the leaders of the two sides that resolved to significantly expand bilateral economic engagement, recognising that post COVID-19 recovery priorities offer opportunities to unleash the full potential for trade and investment ties.

The India delegation at the summit was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the EU team was headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The declaration on the circular economic model said both sides consider that enhancing resource efficiency and moving towards a more circular economic model that reduces primary resource consumption is important, notably in the context of the post COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.

The 27-nation EU is India's largest trading partner for goods with trade exceeding 100 billion dollars. The bloc is one of the largest investors in India with cumulative investment of over 91 billion dollars. The EU is also an important source for technology, innovation and best practices for India. Under the new framework of circular economic model, the two sides vowed to strengthen ongoing cooperation by exchanging regulatory and standardisation approaches, management systems, best practices and joint research in the field of resource efficiency, energy efficiency and circular economy.

The declaration mentioned that the objectives of the new initiative is to establish an India-EU Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Partnership, bringing together representatives of relevant stakeholders from both sides, including governments, businesses academia and research institutes. In a separate joint statement, the two sides resolved to boost cooperation to support clean energy transition, resource efficiency and circular economy, and the necessary technological leaps, while opening new business opportunities.

"India and the EU will further develop cooperation on smart and sustainable urbanisation, information and communication technology, transport, space and health security," it said. "They agreed to jointly tackle water issues, air pollution, plastic and marine litter. Exchanges on research and innovation will be increased to further underpin progress in these areas," the statement added.

In the summit, the two sides also decided to set up a high-level dialogue to address trade irritants and improving conditions for traders and investors on both sides as well as discuss supply chain linkages. "India and the EU agreed to keep the global trading system open, with the WTO as the bedrock of the rules-based multilateral trading system and to step up cooperation to preserve, strengthen and reform the WTO," the joint statement said.

It said the cooperation should address today's challenges effectively, including post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts with the objectives of a sustainable, socially just and resource-efficient economy. The two sides also welcomed the ongoing activity in India of the European Investment Bank and its upcoming planned investments of Euro 550 million in the Pune and Bhopal Metro Rail projects. PTI MPB RT

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss insurers oppose immigration changes, Swiss Re head tells paper

Switzerlands insurance industry is against tightening the countrys immigration rules, a move that will be put to voters this year, Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told Handelszeitung newspaper. Mumenthaler is the latest busin...

Lebanon must stay neutral to stave off poverty, patriarch says

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to the Iranian-backed Hez...

IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal Pre...

Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan in video chat

Pakistans white ball captain Babar Azam on Wednesday left his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar delighted when he gave her batting tips during a video chat organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Samiya, a resident of Lahore, rose to promine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020