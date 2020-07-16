LicenseWorks Announces Exclusive Licensing Representation Partnership with Schneider; Will Help Extend the Brand into New Categories in India

NEW DELHI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider has partnered with LicenseWorks, India's premier agency for strategic brand extension licensing, to help them expand their business in India through licensing partnerships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers across various categories. The licensing program builds on established brand awareness for the Schneider brand and its reputation for quality, great design and innovative technology

Schneider was founded in 1934 by the Schneider brothers, a winning team composed of a visionary engineer and a charismatic leader. For more than 80 years, Schneider has been committed to making innovative technology available for all. A pioneer in home electronics, the brand offers a wide range of high-quality products comprising of Televisions, Audio, Small Household Appliances, Large Appliances, Mobile Phones and Computers among others. With a highly capable R&D team, the brand has a dedicated division to develop IoT products as well

Pranav Anand, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks, said, "Schneider is an iconic brand and we are proud to represent them for brand licensing partnerships in India. This provides prospective Indian licensees with a tremendous opportunity to develop strong and growing businesses across a wide range of categories. Brand Licensing is a highly-effective and proven business model that enables entrepreneurs to develop and launch high-quality branded products, build distribution and scale up their business quite rapidly."Speaking about the alliance, Mr. Philippe Samuel, CEO, Schneider Consumer Group, said, "We are excited about working with the experts at LicenseWorks, who are known for their strategic thinking and strong connections in the Indian market. India is an important market for us and by working with LicenseWorks, we can offer new licensees the opportunity to pair their innovation with our brand to grow their sales & market share in the target category."About LicenseWorks:LicenseWorks is the leading full-service Brand Licensing agency based in India. LicenseWorks pioneered corporate brand licensing services in India and helps its clients expand into new product categories and distribution channels, which in turn helps these clients strengthen brand loyalty as well as create new revenue streams. Our product experience spans over 60 unique categories. We bring to the table extensive domain knowledge and experience, combined with a collective zeal to help blue-chip companies unlock their brands' true potential. For more information, visit www.licenseworks.coAbout Schneider:Founded in 1934 by the Schneider brothers, a winning team composed of a visionary engineer and a charismatic leader, Schneider is a pioneer in home electronics. For more than 80 years, Schneider has been committed to making innovative technology available for all. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality products comprising of Televisions, Small Household Appliances and Large Appliances. For more information, please visit: ww.schneiderconsumer.com/en