Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fineotex Chemical Limited's cash flow from operation up by 136 per cent

Fineotex Chemical, one of India's largest and most progressive speciality chemical manufacturers, has secured a robust growth in its Annual Result ending March 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:06 IST
Fineotex Chemical Limited's cash flow from operation up by 136 per cent
Fineotex Chemical Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fineotex Chemical, one of India's largest and most progressive speciality chemical manufacturers, has secured a robust growth in its Annual Result ending March 2020. HIGHLIGHT OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS:

Consolidated Year Ending March 2020 (Y-o-Y) * Net cash flow from operation has increased to Rs 2,833 Lakhs from Rs 1,202 lakhs. The cash flow from operation registered a growth of 136 per cent approx. The revenue from operations of the company has increased to Rs 19,634 Lakhs from Rs 18,233 lakhs. The revenue from operations registered a growth of 8 per cent approx.

* EPS before exceptional items has increased to Rs 2.31 per share from Rs 2.01 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 15 per cent approx. Consolidated Q4-20 (Y-o-Y)

* EPS before exceptional items has increased to RS 0.64 per share from Rs 0.40 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 55 per cent approx. HIGHLIGHT OF STANDALONE RESULTS:

Standalone Year Ending March 2020 (Y-o-Y) * Net cash flow from operation has increased to Rs 2,221 lakhs from Rs 336 lakhs. The cash flow from operation registered a growth of 561 per cent

* The revenue from the operation of the company has increased to Rs 12,885 lakhs from Rs 11,264 lakhs. The revenue from operation registered a growth of 15 per cent approx. * EPS before exceptional Items has increased to Rs 2.10 per share from Rs 1.54 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 37 per cent approx.

Standalone Q4-20 (Y-o-Y) * EPS before exceptional items has increased to Rs 0.60 per share from Rs 0.34 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 48.8 per cent

* Operating EBIDTA has increased to Rs 725 lakhs from Rs 667 lakhs. The operating EBIDTA registered a growth of 9 per cent "We are pleased to announce a robust result in the ongoing situation. We have achieved working capital efficiency during the year, therefore our Cash flow conversion to EBIDTA is very strong at 82 per cent on a consolidation basis. We expect the industry to do better in the coming months which will lead to better performance of the company," said Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director and CFO, Fineotex Chemical on the successful result.

"We have revamped our marketing model and we are aggressively engaging in marketing activities, exhibitions, and all. Investors will also be able to see the change in the financial outcome with this change," he added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive passenger shows normal temperature during thermal screening at Kolkata Airport

A passenger who had arrived in Kolkata from Delhi via Guwahati on a flight was found to be carrying his test report showing him to be COVID-19 positive, however, during the thermal screening his temperature came out normal, said Kolkata Air...

Rhea Chakraborty gets rape-murder threats, requests cyber crime to take action

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartm...

The process is intricate and requires constant verification: Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

The process is intricate and requires constant verification Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh....

Odisha ties up with online learning platform to train 50,000 unemployed youths in tech skills

The Odisha government has entered into a partnership with an online learning platform to train around 50,000 youths unemployed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in technological skills, a senior official said on Thursday. Odisha Skill Developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020