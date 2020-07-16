Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPL Medical Technologies Supplies 11,683 Emergency Ventilators to UK Government to Fight Covid19 Pandemic Through its 100 Percent Subsidiary

Production was ramped up by 100x than the usual capacity of Penlon, further underlining the success of the scaling up of the device. Sunil Khurana, Group CEO BPL Medical Technologies said: “Penlon which is a 75-year-old company in the space of Critical Care, along with other members of the consortium, have done an outstanding job in completing this project in record time.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:27 IST
BPL Medical Technologies Supplies 11,683 Emergency Ventilators to UK Government to Fight Covid19 Pandemic Through its 100 Percent Subsidiary

Penlon as a part of a UK Industries consortium ramps up production of its Emergency ventilators to supply these units in record time of 15 weeks Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India BPL Medical Technologies Private Ltd. (“BPL Medical”), a leading Indian medical devices company, has supplied 11683 emergency ventilators to the UK government to fight COVID 19. The deal was facilitated via its UK ventilators subsidiary Penlon Ltd. Penlon is now making more ventilators in one day than the company used to deliver in 8 months. Production was ramped up by 100x than the usual capacity of Penlon, further underlining the success of the scaling up of the device.

Sunil Khurana, Group CEO BPL Medical Technologies said: “Penlon which is a 75-year-old company in the space of Critical Care, along with other members of the consortium, have done an outstanding job in completing this project in record time. During these times, it is nothing more satisfying for a Medical Devices company to help address the current challenge of Covid19 faced by entire humanity. Having completed this project, ESO2 which has received is CE certification is now available for export outside UK including India. Penlon brand assures that the product is highly reliable which is very important for “Ventilator” which is a life saving device.” At the start of the pandemic scientific modelling predicted that the NHS was going to run out of ventilators, so the Government launched the Ventilator Challenge UK with a call to arms to automobile, aerospace manufacturers and medical device companies in the Mid-March to step up production of existing designs and re-design from the scratch. Guru Krishnamoorthy, CEO Penlon said: “It has been humbling experience for Penlon to be a part of such a project of national importance. There is nothing more purposeful for a UK medical device company than rising to an occasion like this to save thousands of lives. We have been supported extremely well by the members and leaders of the Consortium companies, our suppliers, UK Government, and other business partners. We take this opportunity to thank each one of them. We commit ourselves to do everything required and continue to provide high quality medical devices.” Penlon faced several challenges during the project such as sourcing large volumes of components from across different parts of the world given the lockdown implementation by several countries. Other challenges included working with several members of consortium and aligning them on production process. All of this was managed in record time to supply 11,683 units to UK Government in 15 weeks.

Ventilator Challenge UK has turned out to be a huge success as Ventilator Manufacturers in UK have ramped up their production. The Government received an overwhelming response, with over 5000 companies offering their support and over 7500 members of staff contributing to the effort. In order to help the UK Government during the fight against Covid 19, Penlon has been one of the main contributors that has played an important role in supporting the initiative.

BPL Medical Technologies is extremely proud by the efforts put forward by all the employees at Penlon. Now these products are available to be exported outside UK and BPL Medical Technologies through its large presence in India can sell these products to help India its fight against Covid19. About BPL Medical Technologies BPL Group has served the medical fraternity for over four decades. Since 1967, BPL Medical’s high standards of product performance has made it the supplier of choice for hospitals, clinics and practicing physicians across India. BPL is widely trusted for its reliable products and dependable service to its customers. BPL Medical’s range of products includes Electrocardiographs, Patient Monitors, Defibrillators, Central Nursing Stations, Stress Test Systems, Oxygen Concentrators, Ultrasound Scanners, Colposcopes, Foetal Monitors, Foetal Dopplers, Syringe/Volumetric Pumps, C-Arms, X-Rays and Homecare. The products are manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified facility and conform to global standards of quality assurance and best practice. BPL Medical’s collaboration with the best brands across the world and high-quality manufacturing facilities provide customers with the latest technology in healthcare at affordable prices.

For further information, please visit http://www.bplmedicaltechnologies.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HK shares fall on concerns about policy tightening, Sino-U.S. spat

Hong Kong shares on Thursday fell the most in more than a month, weighed down by concerns about policy tightening after China posted a better-than-expected economic rebound in the second quarter and as Sino-U.S. relations deteriorated. At t...

PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, the US-India Business Council said on Thursday. The two-day virtual sum...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more then 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary has cancelled celebrations and fireworks scheduled for the Aug. 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Hungary lifted most of the restriction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020