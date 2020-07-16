Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Special Situations Fund invests Rs 500 cr in Nuvoco

The investment will help fuel the growth of the consolidated cement business of Nuvoco, with an eventual foray into the primary capital market, a release said. “Given the lockdown due to COVID-19 and with the credit markets frozen, the situation required special effort in working remotely and closing an important acquisition financing, which is otherwise not available in the market,” KIAL Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:46 IST
Kotak Special Situations Fund invests Rs 500 cr in Nuvoco

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), an alternate investment fund, on Thursday said it has invested Rs 500 crore in Nuvoco Ltd to finance acquisition of Emami Cements. KSSF is managed by Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank.        The investment will help fuel the growth of the consolidated cement business of Nuvoco, with an eventual foray into the primary capital market, a release said.

“Given the lockdown due to COVID-19 and with the credit markets frozen, the situation required special effort in working remotely and closing an important acquisition financing, which is otherwise not available in the market,” KIAL Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said. KSSF chief executive officer Eshwar Karra said it is a milestone in working remotely to establish trust, comfort and team work with Nuvoco and close this in the current environment. This financing is a timely investment for achieving financial closure for Nuvoco to consummate the acquisition and consolidate its position as a leading cement manufacturer in eastern India, the release said. KSSF manages a USD 1 billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations, credit and distressed space in India.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to submit report on a plea seeking directions to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited TSPL in Punjabs Mansa town to pay environmental compensation for unscientific management of the fly ash. ...

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole...

African Energy Chamber to host introductory sessions to showcase Africa's vision

The 60-minute session will take place on 24 July 2020, registration is free at aecwebinars.com Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, ...

Delhi HC to hear on July 28 plea to close rear entrance of Cross River Mall's liquor shops

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed on July 28 hearing a petition seeking directions to close the rear entrance of liquor shops in Shahdaras Cross River Mall claiming it is causing problems for residents as buyers start drinking on spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020