Lebanon central bank sets up committee to restructure banks, central bank memo says

Lebanon central bank sets up committee to restructure banks, central bank memo saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:21 IST
The Lebanese central bank has set up a committee to restructure the country's financially hit commercial banks and study their performance, a memo by the bank seen by Reuters on Thursday said.
The committee's task will be to restructure the banks, study their performance and propose measures to preserve the banking sector, the memo said.
